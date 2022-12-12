Banana-outfit TikTok team backed by Wellington mayor and councillors

The Wellington City Council TikTok channel features many video skits, like this one involving staff dressed as bananas.

Wellington’s mayor and councillors have come out in support of the city council's banana-outfit social media team.

A Stuff opinion piece this weekend said councillors were increasingly run by chief executives rather than elected officials and the Wellington City Council’s TikTok channel, featuring staff dressed as bananas, served as a “powerful reminder of everything that is wrong with our current system – the corporatisation of councils that rendered local democracy all but meaningless”.

All councillors were asked for their opinion and those who replied stood behind the council’s social media team and the way the council was run.

But Simon Woolf – a councillor of nine years until the 2022 election, when he stood and won a seat on the Greater Wellington Regional Council – said every word in the piece “absolutely resonated” with his experiences.

READ MORE:

* Councillor Simon Woolf set to be removed from committee leadership role following concerns over criticism of council staff

* Wellington Mayor Andy Foster's council revamp cops criticism from councillors

* City councillors welcome review highlighting poor governance, allegations of bullying, and lack of direction



“Ninety-five per cent of the council officers are great. There is a 5% that do push it,” Woolf said.

“In that 5% there is a great deal of spin that crops up from time to time that isn’t necessarily the way that facts should be delivered.” He believed some council staff wielded too much power and refused to admit when mistakes happened.

But Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said the council’s TikTok channel did not cost ratepayers, except for some staff time, and was one of many ways the council connected with Wellingtonians.

The most popular video has more than 750,000 views. Several others have more than 50,000.

“[The] council has two full-time staff who are kept busy dealing with the ever-increasing numbers of people who communicate with the City Council via social media – including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – and TikTok.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has backed the council TikTok team.

“They are both known for being highly responsive, clear, authentic and factual. And it’s working. Council has a large social media following.”

Suggestions staff held the power in the council was “completely unfounded”, she said.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews backed the sentiments.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former Wellington City councillor Simon Woolf says a small portion of council staff engage in “spin” when things go wrong.

“Our social media team do an amazing job helping locals with all sorts of problems, and deal with some horrible comments on social media with grace and good humour.”

Councillor Nureddin Abdurahman said the council’s social media team responded to residents' concerns about leaks, overhanging trees and slips in an “appropriate and responsible” way.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Councillor Nureddin Abdurahman says he would not accept council staff using power inappropriately.

He had not seen staff using power inappropriately and would not accept it if he did.

Councillor Tim Brown said it was important councillors did not get into micromanagement.

“It may well be that a whole segment of our residents get a material part of their information from TikTok.”

He suspected the TikTok account was better value for money than the council’s “safe, dull and worthy” Our Wellington physical publication that got sent to residents.

Tim Dorrian, form Wellington digital marketing firm Aro Digital, said TikiTok’s generation Z audience, and the platform’s algorithms, favoured slightly weird content – a tone he believed the council had hit well.

Ekant Veer​, professor of marketing at the University of Canterbury, said a big part of social media use was generating a sense of connection and understanding.

For people under the age of 25, the council TikTok was doing that by engaging with them on their own terms, adopting memes and trends to get cut-through.

“Woven with in that are more traditional messages about voting and swimming pools. It’s a really good use of TikTok by using memes to reach people on their own level.”

For anyone outside the target demographic (Gen Z), it would be “cringeworthy”, Veer acknowledged. “It’s not for them.”