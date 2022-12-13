24 degree days ahead as Wellington bathes in subtropical air

Wellington will bask under 24C days this week (File photo)

A hot and humid week lies ahead for Wellington as the capital bathes in a pool of warm subtropical air.

Metservice meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said the temperatures in Wellington would be warmer and hotter than usual for the week ahead.

Metservice is forecasting a high of 24C on Tuesday, 23C on Wednesday, 24C on Thursday, and 22C on Friday.

The weekend would drop to 21C highs with some rain.

Some showers were also forecast on Thursday.

“It is unusual before Christmas to have temperatures [like this] for areas like Wellington,” she said.

MetService MetService's national weather forecast to December 14, 2022.

Warmer than usual temperatures were also predicted up to Palmerston North and Whanganui.

