Subtropical heat in week ahead for Wellington

Jumping into the harbour was an attractive option as the heat arrivesd in Wellington on Tuesday.

A hot and humid week lies ahead for Wellington as the capital city bathes in a pool of warm subtropical air.

MetService meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said the temperatures in Wellington would be hotter than usual for the week ahead.

MetService is forecasting a high of 24C on Tuesday, 23C on Wednesday, 24C on Thursday, and 22C on Friday.

The weekend would drop to 21C highs with some rain.

Some showers were also forecast on Thursday.

“It is unusual before Christmas to have temperatures [like this] for areas like Wellington,” Marintchenko said.

Warmer than usual temperatures were also predicted up to Palmerston North and Whanganui.

Southland, which had thunderstorms in Gore and Winton on Saturday, woke to a morning fog that quickly burnt off to brilliant sunshine and forecast mid-20s high.

Meanwhile, MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Tuesday afternoon to evening for central and southern parts of the North Island, including Waitomo, Taumarunui, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa.

The watch means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the area.

“Between 2pm and 9pm a few thunderstorms could be severe, producing localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm an hour,” a statement said.