Taps on Wellington's 35 million litre back-up reservoir

Wellington City councillor Iona Pannett on top of the near-completion Omāroro reservoir in Wellington which she championed in its early stages.

High in the hills of Wellington, a metaphorical tap has been turned on.

Tuesday morning’s event, connecting the 35 million litre Omāroro reservoir to the wider Wellington water network means it can now pump water to Wellington and extends the time the city has a supply of water from 24 to 48 hours if the main supply from the Hutt Valley is cut.

While the reservoir complex was filled with pipes and taps, the actual turning on of the tap happened about 10.30am with the flicking of a switch at Wellington Water’s Petone base.

Wellington Water drinking water chief advisor Laurence Edwards said the reservoir was built to survive a one in 5000 year earthquake.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said Wellingtonians accepted the fact that events like earthquakes occurred.

When events like that happened, “we now have a much greater supply of safe drinking water to get us through until the water supply is restored”, she said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Councillor Iona Pannett in 2017 on top of the hill to be removed for the reservoir.

“Additionally, having the back-up in supply is particularly timely this year as we head into the drier and warmer summer months with the recent rise in leaks across the network.

“This, paired with the increased work Wellington Water is doing in finding and fixing leaks means we are working to be as prepared as we can be for summer.”

The reservoir, above the central suburb of Mount Cook, will serve 70,000 residents in central Wellington, Thorndon, Newtown, Mount Cook, Hataitai, Kilbirnie, Miramar, Strathmore and Seatoun. This will include Wellington Hospital.

The structure will be buried over summer, which was part of the deal when it was allowed to be built on Town belt land.

SUPPLIED Wellington Water is posting videos featuring leaks like this one in Seatoun.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said the final construction cost was expected to come in at $56 million – $3m over budget. The entire project would cost about $70m, which was $2m more than budgeted.