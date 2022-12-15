4500 fewer new cars in Wellington as carbon dioxide emissions plummet

Wellington has fewer new cars – and carbon emissions have also fallen.

The number of new cars registered in Wellington has dropped by 4500 as carbon dioxide emissions have been slashed by almost a tenth.

“I don’t care [how], I’m happy,” said the Wellington City Council climate change response manager Alison Howard​ as figures show emissions of carbon dioxide equivalent dropped 9% from 939,309 tonnes in the 2019-20 year to 853,513 in the 2021-22 year.

The differences would have likely been more pronounced if the initial “base” year of 2019-20 hadn’t included the initial hard Covid-19 lockdown that removed a lot of vehicle travel and stopped international flights.

The more recent reading did include a lockdown but one that was not so stringent.

The council commissioned infrastructure consultancy firm AECOM to do Te Atakura – First to Zero report two years ago, then update it for 2022.

The 2022 update shows the number of new vehicles registered in Wellington dropped from 28,005 in the year to June 30, 2021, to 23,589 at the same time in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of new electric vehicles jumped from 474 to 1311.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency could not on Wednesday provide the total number of cars registered in Wellington or other cities and whether they were also dropping but Stats NZ data shows that all cars registered nationally have risen gradually from 2,786,780 in 2018 to 2,900,970 in 2022.

“We must act now to reduce our emissions, slow down global warming and prepare to face the impacts of climate change that can’t be avoided – every fraction of a degree of warming averted is worth fighting for,” the update says.

The council has committed to the city producing zero net carbon by 2050, with a cycleway project already under way and electric vehicle charging stations being installed around town.

On Wednesday it voted in 6km of new cycleways – initially interim – in Aro Valley and Ngaio, while Mayor Tory Whanau said that 11 new electric car chargers were being installed around the city.

Howard said the drop in carbon emissions was particularly pleasing given the ongoing issues with public transport that had plagued the city. This included the suspension of numerous rail and bus services due to staffing issues.

The two years covered in the report had also seen a culture change, with more people working from home and international travel becoming rarer and more-expensive, she said.

Carbon emissions were calculated on people’s activities – from which carbon emissions could be calculated – as opposed to air readings.

Councillor Sarah Free, who was a Green Party councillor but ran as an independent in 2022, said the figures showed a “move in the right direction” but measuring carbon emissions was ambitious, and she hoped it got better.

Councillor Diane Calvert suspected council interventions – such as cycleways – had little to do with the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and thought most of the drop was down to people changing behaviour, such as increasingly working from home.

Patrick Morgan, from Cycle Aware Wellington, said there was no doubt more Wellingtonians cycling. Ebikes were becoming more popular and an increasing number of people were riding cargo bikes – often with kids on board, he said.

Gazley Motors dealer principal Aaron Musgrove​ said the past two years had been anomalous with supply chain issues, a post-lockdown increase in demand and Covid.

As things were returning to normal, people were hit with higher interest rates, making for a downturn in car buying power, he said.