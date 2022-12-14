One person arrested outside of Parliament for obstruction

A person was arrested on Wednesday outside of Parliament after refusing to give details to Council parking staff, police said. (File photo)

One person has been arrested outside of Parliament for obstruction as a handful of protesters gathered on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the person was arrested after refusing to give details to Wellington City Council parking staff.

A person was seen being handcuffed by police, standing next to what appeared to be their vehicle, with the word “Freedom”, written on the back of the van, according to Newshub.

The person has been released on bail, the police spokesperson said.

“At present there are no concerns regarding the environment at Parliament.”