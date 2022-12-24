Tears, farewells, and a politician's downfall; Behind The Lens with Robert Kitchin

Stuff’’s Wellington-based visual journalists have picked their four favourite photos from the past year. Today, parliament-based Robert Kitchin tells the stories behind the best shots he’s taken from the corridors of power and beyond.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hana Mereraiha Skerrett-White holds her 9-month-old nephew Mahikai MacLeod as Dr Mere Skerrett watches on. Baby Mahikai’s father, Jeremy MacLeod, was officiating the Matariki dawn ceremony at Te Papa.

This picture was taken at a dawn ceremony for Matariki outside Te Papa. I think that this little one’s father was actually involved in the ceremony. The stars would have been coming up at that point as well, and I captured all generations of this family celebrating it.

It was very different. There were crowds of people but it was very quiet and that’s because there were two components. There was the big ceremony and stuff up at the top, which was just impossible to get into. But it was also being livestreamed, so people down below were watching the big screens.

There was a huge mix of people. Some had clearly travelled a long way just to come to watch the ceremony. But because this year was the first year that Matariki was an official public holiday, it felt quite historic and it was good to be there for that.

Overall though, it was a really good celebration.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Peeni Henare and Nanaia Mahuta after the Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bbill was read and passed in Maniapoto’s historic Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

The passing of the Ngāti Maniapoto settlement in parliament was a momentous occasion for Nanaia Mahuta. Before she was elected to Parliament she was the chief negotiator for Maniapoto. So it was huge for her.

I could see she was just quite overwhelmed with all the waiata coming from the upper gallery. There was a big tear rolling down her face and that’s wehen Peeni Henare came in and gave her a bit of a hug. It was quite an emotional thing for her at the time and it was obviously a historic moment for the Waikato.

Nanaia’s usually a pretty steadfast character. But I think this was the end of a long, long process for her and she was obviously a big part of it before she got into parliament. And I think she was recognised for that as well.

There’s been similar moments at other Treaty settlements that have happened in Parliament, and at this one, there was a lot of activity up the top. But I just noticed that she was getting quite emotional so I turned and started focusing on her and it was just a nice shot that brought the story together.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The official Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians New Zealand Group photograph featuring current and former women MPs.

This was another quite historic moment, a gathering of the NZ Women's Parliamentarians Group where women outnumbered men in the chamber for the first time. They were originally just going to get one of the parliamentary people to take the photograph, but there was just such a big room and such a huge amount of people that they didn't feel comfortable doing it themselves. They asked me if I could help out with it and I really wanted to take the shot.

In the crowd are actually the current and former MPs, and it was as many of the women elected to Parliament as possible there. It was quite a task to wrangle that many people together for a shot. But this is the one that's historic. It shows how much the make-up of Parliament has changed over the years and I reckon it might actually hang up on the walls of Parliament for eternity now.

It’s taken a long time to get to near 50/50 men and women. But there’s a lot more who want greater ethnic diversity in Parliament too, so maybe that's going to be the next historic photo.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield sent off to cheers and claps after delivering his final health briefing.

This was taken on Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s final day after he had just delivered the last Covid update to the Ministry of Health. All the staff came out and formed a couple of lines and clapped him out, which put a close to that chapter in some ways.

We’d all seen Dr Bloomfield for two years or more, just getting us through the pandemic, and he became a bit of a superstar, but this was an understated final exit.

He was quite jovial and humorous. I think he brought in Andrew Old at that point to do most of the talking, almost like a handover type thing.

For us, it was pretty much day in day out. We would go into the theaterette at 1pm every day and just go in there to grab photos and get video. So it was an end of an era for me.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Kelvin Davis land in the Chatham Islands for the opening of the new museum. The latter arriving with some difficulty.

The last one is quite a funny moment with Kelvin Davis. We went to the Chatham Islands for a visit with him and the Prime Minister for the opening up the Chatham Islands Museum. And this is the moment that we all got out of the Hercules.

I was waiting for the Prime Minister to come out. She walks out but then Kelvin Davis slips over on the ramp. He doesn't hurt himself or anything and he got up pretty quickly, but it was just a funny moment.

It was an interesting trip. I've been to the Chathams before and it's very remote. You can’t pop down to a dairy to grab something. Everything gets shipped or flown in.

You get screened like a normal commercial plane but there is even a dress code on these planes as well which I found hilarious because the windows were a few little portholes and you're basically sitting on hammocks.

But there were a couple of hundred people there for the opening of this really tiny museum and they were there despite the rain. It was a really interesting trip over.