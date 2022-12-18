More than 300 stolen Wellington bikes and scooters: Just 44 back with owners

A treasure trove of items recovered by police sit in storage waiting to reunited with their owners.

Wellington police have managed to return just a fraction of a massive haul of stolen bikes with the rightful owners.

More than 3000 items were gathered by police in October during Operation Trump Card in which 15 properties and storage units were raided by police.

An incomplete list included 285 bikes, 950 power tools, 10 generators, eight concrete cutters, 10 gas heaters, 695 new and packaged taps and mixers, 46 heat pumps, 33 laptops, eight computers, 132 household appliances and whiteware and 27 e-scooters.

An unnamed police spokesperson late last week said they had managed to reunite 41 bikes and three scooters with the rightful owners.

Police were also talking to 150 “potential” victims about stolen property and another 130 needed to be contacted.

”Police have advised over 100 people that unfortunately we do not have their stolen property.”

Collection dates for the stolen property would run until February.

Returning the other items – such as heat pumps – was proving to be more-complicated but police could not immediately say how much of that had been returned.

Police data shows reported bike thefts nationally have been dropping since at least 2015 but Wellington had a spike in mid-2022 when thefts went from below 20 in a month to more than 80, before dropping right back again.

The police spokesperson said staffing shortages meant the data was yet to be analysed but it would be reasonable to assume that the spike was due to the items found in Operation Trump Card.

Wellington woman Tamar Louisson was one of the people who collected her bike from police but, because it had taken so long, she had to buy it back from her insurance company.

"I loved my bike and it was like being reacquainted with an old friend,” she said. “People's lives get turned upside down by a theft. It leaves such a bad taste.”

It was earlier reported that two men and a woman had been arrested and charged in relation to the thefts.

Further arrests and charges were likely, police said.