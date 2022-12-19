Jubilation and despair in pubs around NZ as Argentina take Fifa World Cup final win

Argentinian fans packed into Wellington pub the Four Kings to watch their side narrowly beat France in the Fifa World Cup final.

There was a dividing line at the Four Kings pub in Wellington on Monday morning that might as well have been the Atlantic Ocean.

On one side was French despair and on the other Argentinian ecstasy as the Fifa World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar played on the screens.

It was a scene played out around New Zealand as fans packed into bars before dawn to watch the nail-biting final which went to additional time then a shoot-out.

The game was drawn 2-2, then additional time ended at 3-3.

It was only in a final shoot-out that Argentina finally won.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Argentinian fans erupt in joy at Dux Central bar in Christchurch take the Fifa World cup final win.

The crowd went wild on the Argentinian side of the bar with tears, dancing, chanting, and singing.

Suffice to say there were different emotions over on France turf.

Meanwhile, football fans started flocking to Dux Central bar in Christchurch from 3.30am on Monday. It was the Argentinian fans that were still there chanting at 7am.

The bar had secured a special licence from 3.30am to 7.30am for the final.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Argentina fans leave The Fox pub in downtown Auckland after the Fifa World Cup final.

About 400 people had come to the bar to watch the game, 200 inside and the rest watching on the big screen outside, Events Manager Ross Jones said.

“I didn’t realise there were this many Argentinian fans in Christchurch,” he said.

He was “absolutely stoked” with the “phenomenal” turn out.

In Auckland, Argentinian fans flocked to the Fox sports bar on Auckland’s Viaduct in the early hours on Monday morning.

Stuff Argentina fans celebrating in Seymour Square in Blenheim.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jubilant fans after the win.

Maur Mistry, a 26-year-old New Zealand-born Argentinian, had been at the pub since 3am.

He was “over the moon” with the result, and “never had any doubt” the team would claim the victory.

“The win was always going to happen,” Mistry said.

Mistry was “stoked” for Lionel Messi, who finally held the trophy in his hands and was named player of the tournament.

“He is the greatest player of all time,” Mistry said.

The Fox had a “great atmosphere” and was full of Argentine fans. “I was so happy, there were definitely a few tears [amongst the crowd],” he said.

Mistry said he would be celebrating for the rest of the year.