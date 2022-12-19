David Seymour takes out quote of the year with Grant Robertson lamington jibe

The prime minister called David Seymour "an arrogant prick" in the House on Tuesday. The comment can be heard about 5 seconds into the video.

Act Party leader David Seymour has one more reason to be an "arrogant prick" after winning Massey University's quote of the year.

“I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson,” Seymour said while discussing the Deputy Prime Minister’s protection from protesters – one of them carrying a lamington.

Massey University each year compiles a list of the best quotes from around New Zealand and gets people to vote on them. Seymour’s lamington vote got 27% of 2451 votes cast.

“Historically, a lamington has spoiled the gravitas of at least two political events,” said speech writing specialist Dr Heather Kavan. There have been past lamington attacks on former Act candidate John Boscawen and former Auckland Mayor Len Brown.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour’s concern for lamingtons have won him Massey University’s quote of the year.

Top 10 quotes:

“I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson.” − David Seymour.

“They said nobody cared about women’s rugby. Well guess what? We out here! We out here fam!” − Ruby Tui.

“I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age.” − Jacinda Ardern.

“Fundamentally, I’m interested in being a good person with as minimal inconvenience as possible.” − Alice Snedden.

“It’s okay to follow a few cockwombles. It doesn’t mean I endorse them.” − Hilary Barry.

“If only we cared as much about the local elections as we do for Bird of the Year.” − Nicola Toki.

“There are going to be a lot more people in a supermarket on a weekly basis than there will be out and about pashing on a dance floor.” − Chris Hipkins.

“I was born to disrupt things.” − Christchurch Wizard.

“He is delusional, but he’s not suicidal.” − Robert Patman.

“Do you know how bad that sounds? Mike King’s women’s alliance!” − Shimpal Lelisi.

Jacinda Ardern’s “arrogant prick” reference about Seymour – recently caught on a Parliament microphone – did not make the list.

Seymour previously featured on the list in 2015 when he said “The French love the coq” in reference to whether the rooster, France’s national animal, should be on its flag.