How many Christmas trees can one woman fit in a house? The answer's 25

This year Pippa Beams opened her home to the public to raise money for Dementia Wellington.

For more than two decades, Pippa Beams has decorated her home with a forest of Christmas trees when December comes around.

Not a month in the year goes by that Beams isn’t planning for the themes that will decorate her 25 artificial trees.

She describes herself as “Christmas-crazy”, but this year was the first year the mother of three decided to open her Upper Hutt home in the aptly-named suburb of Pinehaven to the public and collect donations to fundraise for Dementia Wellington.

“I just got such a great feeling from being able to talk about Christmas and the things they do. It was amazing.”

Beams spent last weekend showing visitors around. People wanting to see the trees were non-stop on Sunday, she said.

Her favourite theme this year was the Die Hard movie-themed tree. Other themes included The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Grinch, Elf, Honeydukes candy shop from Harry Potter, Taylor Swift (at her daughter’s request), and The Nutcracker.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Upper Hutt resident Pippa Beams decorates her home with a forest of Christmas trees every year.

Seeing children’s faces light up as they walked through the array of trees was a highlight but also speaking to people for whom dementia had affected their lives, was touching, Beams said.

Beams collected donations from her visitors and raised just over $1000, which achieved her goal.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff This year’s themes included a lemonade stand, Die Hard, and Taylor Swift – chosen by her three children.

Spending part of her childhood growing up in the United States had an impact on the way she celebrated Christmas, Beams said.

“They do things so big.”

She loved “the magic” of the Christmas period, spending time with family, gift-giving, movies, music and food – “just everything, I love it”, she said.

Once Christmas Day passed, the artificial trees and decorations would be stored away in a shipping container at a storage unit.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff For the first time this year, Beams decided to open her home to the public to help fundraise for Dementia Wellington.

The Christmas tree decorations were a creative outlet for the finance worker.

“All year I’ll think about it, I’ll plan for it, crafting and making ... It’s just such a happy place for me to be in my head, planning it and these displays.

“It’s a really lovely hobby to work on all year.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff She achieved her goal of raising over $1000 and will open her home to show her Christmas tree forest display again next year, Beams says.

Now with an added element of fundraising for a meaningful cause, “there’s no stopping me now”, Beams said.

“I’m already thinking about next Christmas.”