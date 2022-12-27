One Wellington city-fringe resident made 135 noise complaints in a year

A suburban Wellington street got 150 noise complaints but don't read too much into the figures.

Marjoribanks St is the Wellington city street that tops the list of most noise complaints, racking up 150 complaints in just over a year.

One particularly determined complainant called the Wellington City Council 135 times over a 13-month period about noise on the street in the city-fringe suburb of Mt Victoria.

The complaints were revealed in a list of the streets that generated the most noise control calls between October 2021 and October 2022 and released by the council under the Local Government and Official Information and Meetings Act.

With 150 complaints, Marjoribanks St – which joins the end of party zone Courtenay Pl and heads straight up Mt Victoria to the Town Belt – took the top spot.

But council spokesman Richard MacLean said it would be wrong to say this meant it was the noisiest as more that 90% of the complaints came from a single person and very few of the complaints had been substantiated.

Removing Marjoribanks St from the equation, The Terrace, with 86 complaints was the worst offender, followed by Dixon St, with 79, and Taranaki St, with 74.

The figures may not come as a surprise given all three are in the central city and have a combination of apartments and nightlife but MacLean pointed to a changing trend.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Marjoribanks St in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria was the worst street for Wellington City Council noise complaints in 2022 but the numbers are hugely skewed by one complainant accounting for nearly-all complaints.

Noise issues from Wellington bars are dwindling but central apartment residents complaining about neighbours’ music mean sound problems in the city are an ongoing issue.

Complaints about the noise from bars were once more than 40% of all noise complaints back in 2000 but more recent figures from 2016 show bar noise accounted for a little more than 10% of complaints.

The majority of noise complaints now relate to amplified music between units at apartment blocks.

123rf Wellington apartment residents are increasingly complaining about noise from their neighbours (File photo).

Nighttime road construction noise, undertaken in the city at night for logistical reasons and to mitigate traffic disruption, also played a role in the central city noise complaints.

Among the city’s central suburbs Aro St in Aro Valley is the city’s noisiest suburban street with 56 complaints.

The council figures show that the complaints roughly tracked New Zealand’s path through Covid-19 restrictions. The worst month on Aro St was 19 in October 2021 – just after most of New Zealand outside of Auckland and Northland had moved out of the highly restrictive alert level 4 and had dropped to alert level 2.

Aro St dropped to five then seven complaints in the following two months then had just one complaint between January and April 2022, followed by a slow resumption in the following six months but no month made it to double figures. Other streets followed a similar pattern.

Past years have seen Hanson St in the suburb of Mt Cook top the council list, or at least come near the top.

But the new figures have seen it drop to 10th place with just 41 noise complaints over the period. Like Aro St, it started with a bang with 11 in October 2021 but languished in the single figures since.