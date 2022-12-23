Ride the festive wave into Christmas with new ocean swimming tradition

A group of Wellingtonians celebrated Advent by taking part in the 12 Bays of Christmas swim series exploring different parts of the capital coastline.

From braving the tepid waters of various Wellington bays to downing a few pints with strangers, capital dwellers found a range of ways to celebrate Advent this Christmas.

Dozens of women, and a few men, ranging in age from 9 to 79 dove right into the 12 Bays of Christmas series which saw swimmers meet at different spots around Wellington.

The first event, held at Scorching Bay on a “really hot, sunny” on December 13, was an amazing way to start, said splash mob organiser Kate Camp.

“I have a whole new [lease of] life in Wellington now that I try the bays. We need more rituals in our lives to make us appreciate what we’ve got.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Those taking part ranged in age and ability, from 79-year-old Elaine Lynskey to 9-year-old Delaney Ross.

Camp, who only learned to swim after taking up ocean swimming last year, organised nine mid-winter swims to celebrate Matariki earlier this year.

“It’s a lot easier getting into the water. The water is almost 19C in the harbour, so it’s a lot warmer. It’s a lot more achievable.”

She was inspired to do something for Christmas after seeing swimming groups in the UK run their own.

Camp found ocean swimming a “really life-affirming joyous thing to do” and wanted to encourage others to take it up.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Splash mob organiser Kate Camp began ocean swimming this time last year.

It was hard for her to pick a favourite with Camp adding each bay had its charms and most were close to town.

“The amazing thing about Wellington is depending on what way the wind is blowing you can find somewhere sheltered.”

Anywhere from 15 to 45 people took part in the daily swims and there was a mix of abilities, from those who swam out round the fountain, to buoys, or other who just floated in the shallows.

She described it as very social, with “a lot of chatting, floating, laughing”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Bette Cosgrove gets into the festive spirit of the 12 Bays of Christmas swim series with her reindeer antlers.

The final two swimming sessions will be held at the recently re-opened Seatoun Wharf on Friday evening at 6pm and at Princess Bay on Saturday at 10am where there may also be shared kai.

Others like Michelle Bisset​ approached the lead up to Christmas in a more liquor-filled way.

The former hospitality worker and Scottish native first started organising an Advent pub crawl about four years ago with a friend from the UK.

The 12 Pubs of Christmas event is held on the last Saturday before Christmas starting at the Old Bailey at noon before carrying on to finish at the Welsh Bar at 8pm.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Another group of revellers celebrating the festive season with the annual 12 Pubs Of Christmas pub crawl around Wellington.

“We always start and finish at the same places,” Bissett explained. “We’ll pick people up as we go, although I tell them that it's cheating not doing the 12 pubs.”

She said it swelled to a group of about 25 last Saturday, with people getting to know each other as the night went on.

The social outing was especially important for those away from family for Christmas. “By the end everyone is best mates,” she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Merrymakers at D4 on Featherston St in Wellington.

The annual Wellington Advent Calendar offers dining, event, shopping and experience deals across Wellington businesses each day in December until Christmas.

Promoted by economic development agency WellingtonNZ and now in its 13th year, behind each day’s door is an illustration by homegrown artist Lily Uivel​.

This year’s vouchers have included discounted trips to Wellington Zoo, rides on the Cable Car, entry to Space Place, bicycle hires, movie tickets, retail offers and various drinks and eats.

The Advent doors are updated daily from December 1 to 25, but people can open doors from previous days.