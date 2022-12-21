Truck industry says speed decrease meaningless without improved roads

Waka Kotahi is proposing the speed limit on the Remutaka Hill Road section of State Highway 2 be lowered to 60 kph.

Some of Wellington’s most critical thoroughfares are in for some major speed changes as part of the government’s Road To Zero initiative.

However, a representative of the haulage industry says speed reductions won’t make a difference without the road improvements to accompanying them.

Consultations have finished for the Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan, with three of the biggest planned changes relating to Wellington’s two main routes out of the region.

The speed limit on the Remutaka Hill Rd section of State Highway 2 has a planned reduction from 100kph to 60kph.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be old section of State Highway 1 between Ōtaki and Peka Peka will reduce to 80kph once the new Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway is fully opened on December 23.

Finally, the on and off ramps near the traffic lights at the foot of Ngauranga Gorge will be reduced from 80kph to 50kph.

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett said the proposals won’t make a difference unless critical improvements are made alongside.

“We need new roads into the pipeline to really see that difference and at the moment, we’re not seeing that roll-out.”

Leggett said the ideal scenario was the Peka Peka to Ōtaki section where an old highway was replaced with a four-lane road or a major realignment.

He contrasted that with the Ōtaki to north of Levin section nearby, where a trial speed limit of 80kph had been supported by local residents. The section had been subjected to years of delays and questions over funding but, he said, basic speed reductions weren’t enough.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff SH1 from Ōtaki to Levin had a temporary 80kph trial limit earlier this year.

“They’ve not built the new road yet (from Ōtaki to Levin), and they're not changing the old roads. They’re just slowing down the roads and when you slow down the roads, you slow down the economy.”

AA road safety speed policy manager Dylan Thomsen shared the view around road replacement projects being the ideal solution but said the Ōtaki to Levin stretch of SH1 was an example of speed limits making sense to road users.

“That stretch of highway has had one of the highest crash rates in the country in recent years. That speed reduction has been well accepted by the local community and compliance has been good.”

Joel Maxwell/Stuff The old stretch of highway from Ōtaki to Peka Peka will be reduced to 80 kph when the new expressway opens on Friday.

The submissions come after the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022 was established in May, with the intention of taking a broader approach where infrastructure improvements were combined with speed limit adjustments.

Though the idea for a replacement tunnel for the Remutaka Hill Rd was long abandoned after a 2008 cost assessment delivered an astronomical $800 million price tag, the road has since been realigned and redesigned extensively to make it safer for vehicles.

Thomsen said that while he’ was broadly in support of the changes to SH2, he had doubts about public compliance with a 60kph speed limit for the hill road.

“It’s easy to change a sign at the side of the road, but those signs have to fit with the environment.”

Supplied AA spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said it was critical motorists drove at speeds that were both safe and made sense to them.

“What we’ve always said is we want to see changes around speed that improve safety, make sense to motorists, and have good levels of public support.”

Of the 1561 submissions made nationwide, 241 online submissions came from the Greater Wellington region, with post and email submissions still being collated.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said a final decision would be made early next year on the proposals.