Silent Night fundraiser heading for busy night with last-minute flurry of ticket sales

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge hopes to sell out Wellington's Sky Stadium for an event that nobody can attend.

Wellington City Mission, which has seen demand quadruple since pre-Covid times and expects a Christmas surge, has come up with a novel fundraising plan.

It is selling 34,000 tickets to Wednesday’s event at Wellington's Sky Stadium that nobody can attend.

Instead, all that money from ticket sales will go towards the Wellington City Mission to help with services such as supported transitional housing, food support and toys for Christmas gifts for families who can’t afford them.

But, with tickets going on sale more than a month ago, the event was looking a bit thin. Just 3000 tickets had been sold by the Sunday before last, making $110,000 for the mission.

But Kath Bier, from the mission, said that had all changed by Tuesday. There were now 21,500 tickets sold and Wellington City Mission would make at least $250,000.

A last minute push, combined with the cheapest tickets dropping from $10 to $3 was to thank for the sudden increase in interest, Bier said.

It was now getting to the point that the 34,000 tickets could sell out but Bier said that they could still keep selling as stadium management said they could sell beyond capacity as the people – who won’t be there – can stand onto the pitch.

A yet-to-be-announced performance will be live-streamed.