One dead, another seriously injured in Wairarapa crash

One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash in Ponatahi, near Carterton on Wednesday morning.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash on Ponatahi Rd about 8:35am.

One person died at the scene and a second person was seriously-injured, police said

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Diversions were in place, police said.