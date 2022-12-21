One dead, another seriously injured in Wairarapa crash as road toll climbs

New Zealand’s road toll is currently the worst it has been since 2018 (File photo).

One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash in Ponatahi, near Carterton pushes 2022’s road toll even higher.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash on Ponatahi Rd about 8:35am on Wednesday.

One person died at the scene and a second person was seriously-injured, police said

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Diversions were in place, police said.

It comes amid a bad year nationwide for road deaths with Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport figures on Tuesday showing 358 people had died on roads so far in 2022. That was the worst year since 2018.

“With more than a week still left in 2022, over 350 people have already lost their lives from crashes on our roads,” Waka Kotahi NZTA land transport director Kane Patena said.

Thousands more people had also been seriously injured in crashes during the year.

“Every one of those deaths is a tragedy for the families and communities affected, and on top of that loss thousands more people have been seriously injured in crashes.

“Tragically, many of these deaths and serious injuries are the result of simple mistakes, and they can be prevented by creating a system that is more forgiving, where people don’t pay with their lives when someone makes a simple mistake.”

NZTA, with police and Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport would roll out a range of safety improvements in 2023 as part of the nationwde Road to Zero goal to eventually have no deaths on the roads.

“New Zealanders will see the installation of more life-saving side and median barriers, more police enforcement targeting unsafe driving, safe speed limits on our roads, promotion of safe vehicles and the delivery of more infrastructure to make our towns and cities safe for people walking and riding bikes.”