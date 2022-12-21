Missing a toasted sandwich maker? Call the Wellington City Council

A toasted sandwich maker was somehow left at a Wellington City Council facility (File photo).

A person who left a toasted sandwich maker behind is among the annual list of the weird and wonderful compiled by the Wellington City Council this year.

The council each year puts out the list that includes bizarre dog names (meet Chaise Destroyer of Worlds and Brucey the Batdog), the unusual things left behind at council facilities (a toasted sandwich maker, a watering can, and a breast prosthesis make the list) as well as the more-banal such as popular library books or dog names.

It has been a turbulent year for the council, with rates soaring, a newly-elected council, Covid-19 restrictions, and ongoing infrastructure problems.

There has also been the undoubtedly grim: 2022 has seen 104 “code browns”, or faecal incidents and 47 vomiting incidents at Wellington pools.

Despite it, council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple has found some joy:

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Charlie proved a popular dog name in 2022. Brucey the Batdog was a less-popular name (File photo).

Popular Dog names:

Charlie, Bella, Poppy, Coco/Cocoa, Molly, Max, Ruby, Archie, Millie, Milly

Popular Dog breeds:

Labrador Retriever, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Border Collie, Mini Schnauzer, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Shih Tzue, Jack Russell Terrier, Bichon Frise, Fox Terrier, Huntaway.

STUFF Readers submitted their cutest Christmas pet photos as part of Neighbourly's Santa Paws competition.

Most interesting dog names:

Pinot Noir, Chaise Destroyer of Worlds, Chu Chu Burgers, Eaglesham Isabel Pistol Packer, Brucey the Batdog, Pablo Escobark, Arlo Smoko Bobby Sands Houdini, Warrengate Whatarippa, Vindication Cinnamon Starr, Sir Tobias Wigglebottom

Interesting lost property from the gyms/pools/recreation centres:

Toasted sandwich maker, crockpot, watering can, car keys (how did they leave?), kouse keys, enough Snapper cards to travel around Wellington for a year, hotel key card, skiing goggles, a breast prosthesis, empty wallets.

Animal control:

15,060 dogs registered

1165 dog registrations deactivated

30 dogs re-housed

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Snapper cards are regularly left behind.

Social Media:

2690 pieces of content published

23,429,900 total reach across all channels

58,241 queries/comments received on all channels

Contact Centre

155,799 phone calls

25,664 emails to info@wcc.govt.nz

25,610 notifications on Fixit app

28,823 forms filled on Webform

123rf The Wellington City Council had 104 “code browns” in its pools (File photo)

Parks, Sport & Recreation

75 urgent after-hours call-outs reported for the rangers

42,500 hours of conservation work

11,250 hours of walking and mountain biking track building

53,750 volunteer hours in our public spaces

428,096 pool door count at Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre

104 “code brown” incidents at pools

47 vomiting incidents at our pools

Unsplash Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney was Welllington libraries’ most-popular audiobook for adults (File photo).

Libraries popular adult fiction books:

Where the Crawdads Sing - Delia Owens; Beautiful World, Where Are You - Sally Rooney; The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo - Taylor Jenkins Read; The Man who Died Twice - Richard Osman; Auē - Becky Manawatu.

Libraries popular adult ebooks/audio:

Beautiful World, Where Are You - Sally Rooney; Greta and Valdin - Rebecca K. Reilly; The Midnight Library - Matt Haig; Apples Never Fall - Liane Moriarty; The Man Who Died Twice - Richard Osman.

Libraries popular children fiction books:

The Getaway - Jeff Kinney; The Meltdown - Jeff Kinney; Hard Luck - Jeff Kinney; Rodrick Rules - Jeff Kinney; The Ugly Truth - Jeff Kinney.

Warner Bros. Ent A Harry Potter book was the most-popular children’s audiobook.

Libraries popular children ebooks/audio:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - J. K. Rowling; Kristy and the Snobs: The Baby-Sitters Club - Ann M. Martin; Karen's Kittycat Club: Baby-Sitters Little Sister - Katy Farina; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - J. K. Rowling; Logan Likes Mary Anne!: Baby-Sitters Club - Ann M. Martin.

Libraries popular young adult fiction books:

One of Us is Lying - Karen McManus; Six of Crows - Leigh Bardugo; Catching Fire - Suzanne Collins; Red, White & Royal Blue - Casey McQuiston; Shadow and Bone - Leigh Bardugo.

Libraries popular young adult ebooks/audio:

Eddy, Eddy - Kate De Goldi; Five Total Strangers - Natalie D. Richards; The Girl from the Sea - Molly Ostertag; Serpent & Dove - Shelby Mahurin; Crave - Tracy Wolff.