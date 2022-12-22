Could Wellington City Mission beat Eminem? It's possible

Eminem takes the crown as Sky Stadium’s biggest gig but – if ticket sales continue – the crown could eventually go to the Wellington City Mission. However, nobody could actually attend the charity event on Wednesday.

The Silent Night didn't quite beat Slim Shady but the Wellington charity event is still in with a chance.

The Wellington City Mission's novel fundraising event – by selling tickets to an event that it openly admitted people could not attend – was a massive success.

Sky Stadium has a seated capacity of 34,500 not including the pitch. The Wednesday night event ended up selling 36,384 tickets while raising the mission $327,939 with tickets continuing to sell for the rest of the year.

All money goes to the mission. Because nobody could attend, there was no issue with going over-capacity.

Stadium boss Shane Harmon said its biggest-ever crowd was the 46,474 people who went to see Eminem, also known as Slim Shady, in 2019, when the pitch was opened up.

But unlike the Eminem gig – to see one of the most-successful rappers of all time in person – Wednesday's gig was pre-recorded, live-streamed and featured up-and-coming singer Phoebe Rose Osborne, 22, who also volunteers at the City Mission and is studying classical voice performance at Otago University.

The livestream featured her singing Silent Night in te reo and English.

Tickets range from $3 to $2000 for a corporate box.

Ticket sales for the Silent Night got off to a sluggish start but took off in the final days, with a notable bump on Wednesday when a single person bought 8400 tickets.

“We are living in a time of extraordinary difficulty that impacts all of us, but not evenly,” said Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge.

“For those doing life hard, the increasing prices in the supermarket and for housing are difficult to weather.

“This extra financial pressure means that many families will struggle to put food on the table, or presents under the tree, with some individuals finding themselves increasingly socially isolated at this time of year.

“At the Wellington City Mission we expect to see a marked increase in the number of Wellingtonians who need our help this Christmas and in 2023.”