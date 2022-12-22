501 deportee advocate will fight on after Crown human rights appeal

501 deportees walk past a heavy police presence as they settle in for their enforced quarantine at the Ramada Hotel in Auckland in 2020.

An advocate for an Australian 501 deportee has vowed to fight on after the Crown lodged an appeal against a High Court decision that New Zealand unlawfully breached the man's breach of human rights.

Filipa Payne, of the lobby group Route 501, could have now been celebrating the High Court ruling, which she previously said could apply to hundreds of other deportees who had to report to probation officers frequently.

Instead, Crown Law on Wednesday confirmed it was appealing the ruling. A disappointed Payne on Thursday said the fight would continue, even without the resources to do it.

“We have to. We have to stand up for human rights,” Payne said.

She had not yet talked to the deportee about the appeal on Thursday morning.

Justice Cheryl Gwyn in the High Court at Wellington on Tuesday ordered police to delete the fingerprints, photographs and DNA samples of a 501 deportee (referred to as G) because the probation-like conditions he faced for two years after his entry into New Zealand were an unlawful breach of human rights.

CHRIS SKELTON Former Rebels gang member and one of many 501 deportees who've returned to New Zealand, Lee Te Puia, is now mentoring through his boxing gym. (This video was first published in September, 2022)

Crown Law yesterday said it had filed an urgent appeal with the Court of Appeal because of the judgment’s “potential impact” on the management regime used for all 501 deportees.

About 2000 prisoners have been deported to New Zealand under the Australian immigration policy since 2014.

G, who represented himself in court, was convicted of supplying drugs in Australia in 2014 and deported in 2019.

Supplied Filipa Payne, who advocates for 501 deportees, says the fight will continue.

He was subject to parole-like conditions when he arrived in New Zealand. The judgement in G v Commissioner of Police found the conditions were retrospective penalties and amounted to double jeopardy, because he had already served his sentence in Australia.

The court said it would be unfair to apply the law, which did not come into existence until 2015, to G who could not have known the penalties when he was sentenced.

The management regime breached the right to natural justice, freedom of movement, and to be free from unreasonable search and seizure, the judgment said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A 501 meeting to discuss class action against the Australian government in 2021.

The decision, by the Commissioner of Police, that G was a returning prisoner was therefore unlawful.

“The consequences of being determined to be a returning prisoner ... amount to an ongoing intrusion into all aspects of a person's private life for the duration of the conditions and indefinitely in respect of identifying particulars and bodily samples,” the ruling states.

G was never given a chance to have his views heard on the determination that he was a "returning prisoner".

A Crown Law statement on Wednesday said it had made an application to the Court of Appeal for an urgent hearing “in light of the potential impact of that decision on the management regime established under the Returning Offenders (Management and Information) Act”.

It was not immediately clear how fast a hearing could be heard.