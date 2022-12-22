Heavy congestion on SH1 north of the capital

Final works are still being done on the Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway, which could ease these congestion woes.

There is heavy traffic congestion on the State Highway 1 route out of Wellington, bringing holiday traffic woes to the capital region early.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised drivers to expect delays of between 15 minutes and half an hour as the queue of traffic heads from Peka Peka to Ōtaki. The queues have eased from an earlier peak of 45 minute delays as drivers merged.

The new expressway for this route is opening on Friday, but not in time for a rush of drivers making an early dash out of the city before Christmas.

Thursday was likely to be one of the heaviest traffic days for the route through Ōtaki, according to the transport agency.

READ MORE:

* When should I travel? Heavy traffic predicted for Wellington this festive season

* Traffic flowing freely again after long delays due to truck crash

* Crash on State Highway 2 near Petone causes traffic delays



Consistent queues of cars from the congestion through Ōtaki could be seen on traffic cams this afternoon.

Earlier, a crash at Petone at 12.20pm was one of the early signs of an afternoon full of traffic jams.

The crash was cleared by 12.35pm, but motorists could expect significant delays as traffic had built up between the Ngāūranga interchange and Petone.

At 1pm the agency warned motorists to continue to expect delays, with congestion backing up even further onto the Newlands on-ramp up Ngāūranga Gorge.

Traffic had also built up onto the motorway back to the point where SH2 branches off from SH1.