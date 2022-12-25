Spreading joy with kai and kindness as Wellington celebrates Xmas

Christmas lunch at the new community centre, Te Pokapū Hapori, on Manners St

As soon as the doors opened at Wellington’s new community centre on Christmas Day, people filed through the doors to gather for its first ever Christmas meal.

An array of food from Seeds to Feed, Good Bitches Baking, Kaibosh and from members of the Malaysian community greeted people coming through the door.

Community groups Y and Ekta NZ partnered to host the lunch at Te Pokapū Hapori on Manners St since it opened six months ago.

Libby Forbes, the Y programme coordinator, said it was an opportunity to “bring joy to those who aren’t as fortunate as us”. Many regulars who relied on Ekta’s foodbank were there to gather for a meal.

But it also brought together people who had family overseas or others travelling in Aotearoa, area manager of the Y, Ruvi Jay, said.

Ekta founder Manjit Grewal said the Christmas meal was a good opportunity for people who were not Christian to get together for a meal.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Ekta founder Manjit Grewal at Christmas lunch at Te Pokapu Hapori on Manners St.

The charity had given out 10,000 meals and grocery packs last month as well 2000 food packages for people isolating with Covid-19 over the last year.

“We have a lot of support from the community,” Grewal said.

Eileen, who stopped by for a meal, said it was a “beautiful idea” and felt moved by the event.

“It’s such a loving atmosphere... They’re filling a void in Wellington.”

Malaysia High Commissioner Nur Izzah Wong Mee Choo, who volunteered with Ekta, said she missed the Christmas festivities in Malaysia but getting together with the community felt similar to being able to open her home to people and enjoy the day together.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Christmas family eucharist. at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul

Meanwhile, about 250 people gathered at St Paul’s Cathedral on Sunday morning for Christmas family eucharist.

Parishioner Sam Prabhakaran said the number of people was noticeably lower than in previous years.

The midnight mass on Christmas Eve was normally the biggest event and attracted about 400 people, Prabhakaran said. “It used to be almost double.”

At Knox Church in Lower Hutt, about 40 volunteers worked to serve about 180 people for a community Christmas lunch.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Community Christmas lunch at Knox Church in Lower Hutt.

People without any family nearby, those who might be spending Christmas alone for the first time, families, or those with less means to celebrate Christmas were able to gather for a meal in the church hall.

Last year, the church organised packaged meals for a contactless pickup because of Covid-19 restrictions.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Katherine Dobie coordinates the community Christmas lunch at Knox Church in Lower Hutt.

Coordinator Katherine Dobie said she was “stoked” to be able to gather in person this year.

There were fewer people than in previous years but the event had grown since it was first organised more than 30 years ago, she said.

“Our goal is to never turn anyone away,” Dobie said.

“A lot of the people might have spent Christmas alone.”

Dobie wasn’t sure whether the recent rise in Covid-19 cases would deter people from gathering or a few years of isolation would bring more numbers but “it always comes together”, she said.