Boxing Day bargains abound but shoppers find it less frenetic this year

Central Wellington got busier as the day went on, with some queues, including at Lush, in the morning of Boxing Day.

Wellingtonians queued up in the central city for some Boxing Day bargains, but other normally busy hubs found fewer shoppers.

A queue formed outside Mecca on Lambton Quay before it opened its doors, as well as a socially distanced queue outside Lush as shoppers patiently waited.

The car park at Porirua Mega Centre was near full by about midday but people leisurely walked around with no need for queues and space to roam the shops.

“We’re surprised it’s not so busy,” Whitby resident Dyan Young said.

READ MORE:

* Dolls, queues and discounts at Boxing Day sales, but shopper says prices still high

* Inflation hit our Christmas shopping, economist says

* Boxing day sales extend record December spending spree



JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Cruise ship passengers were seen queueing up for the Wellington cable car before 11am.

Young had come out with her family to the Porirua Mega Centre on their usual Boxing Day shopping trip.

“We have a list so we can be in and out,” Young said. But fewer than expected shoppers meant she could take some time to browse, which also resulted in her buying more than what was on her family’s list.

The family had a successful trip, buying a router, Google Chromecast and keep cups, Young said.

She thought the sales lasting longer than just Boxing Day and the nice weather may have deterred people from coming out to shop on Monday.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Dyan Young and her family were out at Porirua Mega Centre for some Boxing Day shopping but were surprised to see it wasn’t as busy as they expected.

She was not concerned about Covid-19 or shopping in person and enjoyed being able to “look around”.

Twins Cortez and Dylan, who did not give their surname, had a successful shop in Porirua, buying perfume, wireless headphones and a Nerf gun.

“It’s my favourite day of the year,” Cortez said. “I love a good bargain.”

However, the impact of the cost of living could be felt in their family, Cortez said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Dylan was out shopping with his twin and had a successful morning buying wireless headphones and a Nerf gun.

“We usually get presents and money but we just got money this year.”

Brooklyn resident Phil Burt also said Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis had an impact on their Christmas season spending.

He put just as much effort into the children’s presents as usual but the “adults made a sacrifice”, Burt said. A secret Santa was organised instead to cut down on costs.

He said he considered online shopping but wanted to come out to the Porirua shopping centre and enjoy the sunshine. “We thought we’d come for a day trip.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Brooklyn resident Phil Burt was on the hunt for bedding and mattress but was yet to purchase anything at the Boxing Day sales.

He noticed many people around him getting Covid-19 and was adamant not to catch it before Christmas, going back to mask wearing.

Buses from two cruise ships docked in Wellington added to the bustle in the central city. A queue of people outside the Wellington Cable Car had formed by 11am, with not a cloud in sight overhead.

Other parts of the country saw traffic building up around shopping centres, including in Auckland with queues up the road at malls and Taranaki mall car parks filling up.

Worldline NZ spokesperson Brendan Boughen said it was too early to tell how much Kiwis spent on Boxing Day this year until figures were released on Tuesday.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Lambton Quay got progressively busier as the day went on as people enjoyed some shopping and sunshine.

Shopping on the Friday before Christmas broke the record for the busiest shopping day of the year. Between midday and 1pm, transactions reached 650,909 in an hour.

Worldline NZ’s chief sales officer, Bruce Proffit said this year’s number of transactions during the peak hour of pre-Christmas shopping was slightly lower than last year. But overall data for the whole week indicated it would likely surplus last year’s spending.

Last year, shoppers across the country spent nearly $100 million on Boxing Day, adding to the record $5.2 billion spent at retail stores in the six-week lead up to Christmas.