Food packages get snapped up in Wellington post-Christmas

Ekta NZ handed out 80 food packages in Newtown on Tuesday morning. Pictured: L-R: volunteers Umi Yeheye, Shameran Khoshaba, and Madlen Khoshaba help a client.

Demand has been high for the food parcels that a Wellington charity was handing out this morning, just days after it helped provide a community Christmas lunch.

By 8.30am on Tuesday, a queue of about 45 had formed to at the pickup point for Ekta NZ’s food packages.

Many patiently waiting in line were reliant on the Wellington charity for their basics to get them through the week.

“They’re a mixed crowd,” Ekta NZ founder Manjit Grewal said.

READ MORE:

* Spreading joy with kai and kindness as Wellington celebrates Xmas

* Youth charity delivers over 200 Christmas packages to Wellington families in need

* Ongoing Covid fallout sees demand for Christmas food parcels soar



So too were the volunteers – a group made up of at least seven different nationalities, including Syrian, Hungarian, Palestinian, Indian, Chinese and Malay.

Grewal said the volunteers prepared 80 food parcels which were snapped up within about 15 minutes at the pickup station on Riddiford St and a queue had formed an hour before the packages were handed out.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ekta NZ founder Manjit Grewal, middle, says there are many familiar faces amongst those collecting a food parcel.

“Most of them were familiar faces,” he said. “They’ve been with us for some time.”

The packages included 14 items worth about $30 with essential items such as bread, cooking oil, canned beans, spaghetti and toilet paper – “something that can last them a few days”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff People were queueing up about an hour before the volunteers started handing the packages out.

Grewal said many food banks were closed over the Christmas period and people were dependent on the hand outs as food prices increased.

The supermarkets close to the city centre were also more expensive, he said.

The distributions would take place again on Thursday outside Hanson Court and Saturday outside St Peter’s Church in the morning and the Opera House in the evening.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Grewal says other food banks being closed and the increase in food prices meant people were reliant on the food parcels to get by.

The charity partnered with The Y to organise a community lunch on Christmas Day at Te Pokapū Hapori on Manners St which also saw dozens of people stop by for a meal.

Amongst them was Eileen who said she felt moved by the event.

“It’s such a loving atmosphere... They’re filling a void in Wellington.”

Malaysia High Commissioner Nur Izzah Wong Mee Choo was also amongst those volunteering on Christmas as well as on Tuesday at the food distribution.