Health experts confident NZ's Covid settings appropriate as China set to open borders

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It had its detractors (Video first published in September 2021).

Health experts are confident New Zealand doesn’t need restrictions on tourist from China coming here amid their country’s massive Covid-19 outbreak.

China recently relaxed draconian Covid-19 restrictions but is now in its first-ever national Covid-19 wave – almost 37 million people may have been infected with the virus on a single day last week – and it has led to hospitals and emergency rooms becoming overwhelmed while funeral parlours are inundated.

Now China will let people travel more freely from January 8 and it has led to international concern about Chinese tourism worsening Covid in other countries.

The United States will impose mandatory Covid tests on visitors from China while Japan, Italy, and India have also announced they will require a negative Covid test from Chinese arrivals. Taiwan will need to negative tests while Malaysia will put in extra tracking and surveillance.

READ MORE:

* Enthusiasm as New Zealand borders relaxed to allow visitors from 60 countries, with a dose of trepidation

* 'King of Quarantine' - the Chinese pilot who spent 189 days in quarantine in 2021

* China retains its Covid-19 elimination strategy even as the world reopens



New Zealand’s initial response to Covid was extreme by international standards and the borders were the frontline in the battle with virtually no international travel for months, then a controversial “virtual lobby” system for those entering the country. .

Andy Wong/AP Residents wait in line for their routine Covid test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on December 7. China is now easing restrictions, including allowing international travel again.

The system was challenged in court – but was also praised for keeping death and infection rates low until a vaccine came to market.

But in New Zealand, where experts hope we are on the downwards slide of the latest local Covid wave, a more-relaxed approach is being taken to the borders, where virtually all Covid border restrictions including the need to be vaccinated have now eased, even if some airlines require proof of vaccination.

Ministry of Health’s Dr Sharon Sime, from the office of the director of public health, said arrivals from China “do not significantly change the risk of Covid-19 in New Zealand and the current public health measures remain appropriate for managing the pandemic”.

Jericho Rock-Archer China ‘should be more afraid of us’, says Malaghan Director Graham Le Gros as New Zealand is about to open its door to China again.

“However, we regularly monitor global trends in Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, deaths and new variants, including in China, and can update our public health advice in response to emerging evidence.”

The ministry was not advising testing of international visitors should be reintroduced but continued to encourage recent arrivals to test if they had symptoms.

Dr Graham Le Gros, an immunologist and director of the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in Wellington, was optimistic Chinese tourism would not bring an influx of new cases but said it was China, where a lot of the population was unvaccinated, that should be worried.

Stuff New Zealand is in a far better position that China to deal with the opening borders, an expert says (File photo).

That was because New Zealand already had mutated versions of the virus, which were better at avoiding vaccine protection, but was mostly well-protected from the versions of the virus that would likely come from China, where isolation meant it had not mutated as much.

But when those mutated versions of the virus got back to China they could cause problems, he said.

“They should be more afraid of us. New Zealand is in pretty good shape.”

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the threat to New Zealand was not so much from incoming travellers –though there were concerns about how the outbreak in China could affect the production of essential supplies.

“Covid is circulating freely in New Zealand at the moment. We’re effectively exposed to a whole range of sub-variants from around the globe now, so an increase of imported cases poses a very small risk,” he said.

“Any new sub variants won’t make a lot of difference.”

A spokesperson from Tourism Industry Aotearoa said an influx of visitors from China was unlikely, given airline schedules were nowhere near what they were. It was expected the first wave would be people visiting family and friends.

But over the next year, tourism officials were forecasting up to 150,000 visitors from China, about 40% of pre-Covid levels.