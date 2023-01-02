Wellington bike lane swallows half of bus lane in road rejig

This Wellington bus lane has been half taken over by a new bike lane.

A new Wellington cycleway has gobbled up half of a bus lane, resulting in a new and confusing “is ne” – but the Wellington City Council says the oddity’s days are numbered.

The road – one of the capital's busiest arterial routes – recently had trial cycle lanes installed despite the protestations of multiple shop owners who successfully forced the council to conduct six weeks of consultation before installation.

But when the lanes appeared, it turned out there was one problem – the new bike lane eats half of the existing bus lane, which has had the start of each word covered over.

The original plans show the intention was to push the bus lanes further to the centre of Adelaide Rd and the removal of turning bays and median areas.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the entire stretch of road would be resealed during January and repainted with a permanent bus lane in each direction as well as a traffic lane in each direction – as detailed on the plans.

The council had planned to reseal the entire road then install cycle lanes, along with new road markings. But rain in early-summer meant this order had to be changed.

The cycleways did not need resealing as they were already done, he said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Wellington City Council plan to reseal and paint the road in January.

When the bus lanes were voted in by the council in 2011, bus operator NZ Bus supported them with then-board member Tim Brown confirming there would be no compensation for small businesses that failed along the route because of them.

Brown is now a city councillor for the Motukairangi/Eastern ward. He could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Takapū/Northern ward councillor Tony Randle, a public transport advocate, said the council should have delayed the work and done it in one go.

“Bus drivers are very good, but they can’t fit their bus into a lane that is narrower than a bus. They are not Harry Potter.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Councillor Tony Randle: “They can’t fit their bus into a lane that is narrower than a bus.”

Deputy mayor Laurie Foon, a Paekawakawa/Southern ward councillor, said the temporary half-bike-half-bus lane was “not ideal”, although Wellington’s quiet summer roads made it an ideal time for people to get used to it.

“The ride to town is bloody good because nobody is on the road.”

Pukehīnau/Lambton ward councillor Iona Pannett, a cycleway advocate, said the situation was “unfortunate”, but “we will put it right”.

STUFF Capital Kids Co-Operative Day Care in Newtown said the staff and parents of their early childcare centre are thrilled that the Newtown cycleway is making it easier for people to access the centre by bike.

Urmila Bhana, a vocal opponent of the cycleway and the operator of Newtown’s Our General Grocer, said the entire design of the project was causing grief – from businesses near her losing 10% to 80% of revenue, through to seven being forced to move or shut down after car parks were removed, and people struggling to find a pick-up or drop-off point at the hospital.

“The whole design is poorly thought-out,” she said.