Wellington buses on reduced timetable for 'certainty' during driver shortage

Ongoing bus driver shortage issues have led to further Wellington and Porirua service suspensions and reduced timetables to give customers more certainty, Metlink says. (File photo)

Wellington and Porirua bus users are being warned of further service disruptions until at least the end of January, with the continued blame on ongoing driver shortage issues.

Most services are moving to Saturday timetables on weekdays from now until January 27.

Operator Metlink said the reduced bus timetables would “give customers certainty”, citing the national driver shortage and holiday leave as compounding issues.

“The reduced schedules will help operators meet demand and minimise unplanned cancellations,” it said via a statement.

READ MORE:

* Passengers hitch-hike on Remutaka Hill after rail replacement bus breaks down

* Driver flags down bus on fire, then douses football-sized exhaust flame

* More Wellington public transport woes as Metlink reduces trains

* Bus driver shortage expected to ease after immigration changes

* Wellington buses, trains cancelled as Omicron affects 190 Metlink staff



Services on routes 81 and 84 between Eastbourne and Wellington have also suspended until January 29, as have routes 39 and 32x though a shuttle will connect Island Bay and Houghton Bay at 10-minute intervals during weekday morning and evening peaks.

Routes 13, 28, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 12e, 30x and 31x will operate their normal weekday schedules during this period, while After Midnight services will also operate as normal on Saturday and Sunday mornings

The Government recently announced a $61 million to boost city bus drivers wages to $30 a hour, but it is expected to take months for the funding to reach drivers’ pockets.

STUFF Transport Minister Michael Wood announces a $61 million Government effort to boost bus driver pay to $30 an hour for urban drivers and $28 an hour for regional drivers.

There is still a shortage of 120 drivers in the Wellington region, leaving the network ,which is meant to operate with 650 drivers, with just 530.

An average of one in 10 Wellington buses have been cancelled as a result of the ongoing cancellations, which began early last year.

All Metlink buses will run to a Sunday public holiday timetable on January 23 when Wellington Anniversary Day is observed.

Metlink urged customers to check timetables via the app or website, or by calling 0800 801 700, before travelling.