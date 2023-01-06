Jail population grows by 600, Corrections recruitment lags

Rising prison numbers and a staff shortage means some prisoners are spending 23 hours a day in a cell, a union says.

Prisoner numbers have jumped by nearly 600 while a staffing shortage – which forced the removal of some women prisoners out of Wellington – shows no sign of easing.

Corrections figures show prisoner numbers jumped from 7728 in June to 8308 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Corrections has 494 vacancies for frontline guards.

From a high of 10,820 prisoners in March 2020, numbers steadily dropped to a low of about 7500 at the start of last year only to start rising again.

The Government in 2019 committed to a 30% reduction of the prison population in 15 years, and Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis committed to reducing the Māori prison population to match the general population.

Meanwhile, Corrections launched a campaign last year to recruit more prison officers.

Corrections Association industrial officer Alan Whitley said that there were months in 2022 when more staff were leaving than being trained. This turned around in December, when there were 16 more new recruits than departures.

”They are recruiting staff but the problem is they are not retaining staff,” he said.

The single-biggest recruitment tool that was needed was better pay. He knew of a Taupō cleaning job that paid more than a new prison officer.

It would be at least two or three years, and only with better pay, that the staffing issue would be fixed, he said.

The staffing shortage, along with increasing prisoner numbers, was leading to at least one prison having to lock prisoners in cells for 23 hours per day, as well as reducing activities. Staff were increasingly fearing for their own safety, he said.

“[Prisoners] will be getting tetchy, particularly in the hot weather... it is a dangerous environment already and this just makes it worse’.

Corrections national commissioner Leigh Marsh said a “concerted effort was being made to recruit more staff” including improving work conditions such as new rosters to give a better work-life balance.

More than 1800 applications had been received in the final three months of 2022 but they needed to be assessed and, if approved, trained.

“The safety of our staff, people in prison and visitors to our sites is paramount,” he said.

“Every decision we make is about ensuring our prisons continue to operate safely and securely.

National’s Corrections spokesperson Simon O'Connor said the Government was ignoring problems in jails, especially with staffing issues.

“There are hundreds of frontline vacancies and the risks of violence continue to rise within prisons,” he said.

“That the muster is increasing and staffing remains so poor is just adding to the risk.

“Despite millions spent on advertising, most months in 2022 have seen more Corrections staff leave than enter the system.”

It was in September revealed that the Department of Corrections was moving some prisoners out of Arohata, in Wellington, to free up staff so they could fill positions at the nearby Rimutaka men’s prison. Corrections on Thursday confirmed 12 prisoners were moved and 63 prisoners remained at Arohata.

A spokesperson for duty minister Ayesha Verrall on Thursday said she would not comment.