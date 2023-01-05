First New Zealand testing of brain fingerprinting tech produces positive results

The University of Canterbury brain wave fingerprinting research team:Alex Pallett (left), cognitive psychologist Dr Ewald Neumann, professor Richard Jones of the Brain Research Institute, project leader Professor Robin Palmer and postgraduate student Usman Afzali. Postgraduate student Sarah Makarious and associate professor of law Debra Wilson (not pictured) are also involved.

The world’s first round of independent testing for brain fingerprinting technology has been completed at the University of Canterbury.

The technology measures a person's brainwave responses to certain stimuli and has long been touted as a panacea for cold cases, wrongful convictions and terrorism prevention.

After three studies, researchers found they had an above 90% accuracy rate on subjects tested. But research leader, University of Canterbury law professor Robin Palmer, said its application in law enforcement was still a long way off.

“We take for granted today that DNA testing is a universally accepted part of the current justice system now that the science has been generally established.

“With brain fingerprinting technology, we’ve got a long way to go to get there.”

The research team also found an average of a 5% error rate.

The technology, which was invented in the 1980s by US neuroscientist Dr Larry Farwell, is based on an electroencephalogram test, which detects electrical activity in the brain through metal discs attached to the scalp.

Palmer said that the individuals tested ranged from university students to convicted murderers and sex offenders within the criminal justice system.

What they found were vast differences in impulsiveness, ability to follow instructions, drug use, brain injury, schizophrenia, and aggression.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff University of Canterbury law professor Robin Palmer said the technology has a lot of potential but a lot more research is needed before it’s ready for practical usage.

Palmer said this is one factor that has huge implications for real world applications.

“We've got to take into account the potential need for developing some kind of pre-test to see if an individual’s brain is of such a nature that they can actually reasonably be tested at all, so you don't get false positives and start implicating people in crimes where they're not involved.”

Palmer said more work was needed but the initial testing had shown potential.

“We see an opportunity, as an example, for testing potential informers on their knowledge to see if they can add value to police before using taxpayers’ money on them.

“But it still needs to be generally accepted within the scientific community and that will require a pilot project and a controlled small scale real world application.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Larry Farwell is the scientist who invented the brainwave technology and is visiting New Zealand to show researchers at the University of Canterbury how to use it.

One of the research team, psychology lecturer and PhD student Usman Afzali, said it was a huge milestone.

“If this technology becomes mainstream, it'll be difficult for anyone to counter it as easily as they could, for example, counter a polygraph.”

The researchers have already published one article on their findings since the project began in 2018. They also have another under review that looks into if the technology can be foiled in any way.

The published article for the University of Canterbury’s findings on the topic is available here.