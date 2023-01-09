Cruise association wants clarity over biosecurity rules as another ship gets clean-up order

Cunard's Queen Elizabeth is due in Wellington on Wednesday after being told to clean its hull.

The head of the New Zealand Cruise Association is meeting Government officials on Monday to get clarity on the rules around hull cleaning for cruise ships entering New Zealand.

It comes after the Queen Elizabeth became the third in a series of cruise ships to run foul of New Zealand’s strict biosecurity rules.

The ship with 2547 passengers on board is currently crossing the Tasman Sea and is due in Wellington at 8am on Wednesday. Its operator, Cunard, on Sunday confirmed the ship’s hull would be cleaned but a spokesperson would not say when this would happen.

Biosecurity NZ environmental health officer Paul Hallett said it expected [Queen Elizabeth] do the cleaning “very soon” in the Exclusive Economic Zone waters off New Zealand before visiting any special marine areas.

Cunard recently emailed passengers to tell them Fiordland and Dunedin had been taken off the itinerary because it needed additional underwater hull cleaning before going there.

New Zealand had “strict biosecurity requirements” before allowing ships to enter “particularly sensitive areas”, the email said.

An unnamed Cunard spokesperson on Sunday said the time needed to clean the hull meant Dunedin and Fiordland were removed but cleaning was needed to go visit the Bay of Islands, which was also a “sensitive area” and remained on the itinerary.

Kevin O’Sullivan, chief executive of cruise industry body the New Zealand Cruise Association, on Sunday said confusion remained around what cleaning was needed – and whether the discovery of unwanted backpackers on the hull ruled out all ports or just sensitive areas such as Fiordland and the Bay of Islands.

He was meeting the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) on Monday to clarify the rules.

”I’m trying to figure out myself what it all means,” he said.

Cruise ship Coral Princess abandoned a cruise around Milford Sound in December after sea snails were found in the ship’s discharge pipes then Viking Orion was last week asked to leave New Zealand because it had algae on its hull.

Hallett said the organisation was working with the Queen Elizabeth “to ensure its biofouling requirements are up to standard”.

The ship was last in New Zealand in December but its operators were then told that more cleaning would be required for its next voyage if they wanted the ship to go to sensitive areas such as Fiordland.

“When Biosecurity New Zealand has seen image and video evidence of satisfactory cleaning, the vessel will be allowed to visit areas such as Fiordland.”

Cawthron Institute biosecurity manager Patrick Cahill said having a new non-native organism introduced could be “catastrophic” for the New Zealand environment.

He said it seemed the recent incidents suggested that biosecurity rules that came in 2018 were becoming more strictly enforced to be closer to the intent of the legislation.

MPI, which runs Biosecurity NZ, figures show that 6121 international vessels arrived in New Zealand between January 2020 and September 2022. Of those, 377 were told to address biofouling issues.

Operators had to send MPI photos and video to show they had carried out the cleaning.