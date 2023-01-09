Police still deciding whether to charge after Rhythm and Vines deaths

Jardon Te Hau, 31, died after being hit by a vehicle while on his way to Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne on New Year's Eve.

An investigation into a crash that saw two people die on the road on the way to the Rhythm and Vines New Year's Eve Party remains open with police yet to decide if charges will be laid.

Waylon Uatuku, 18, and Jardon Thomas Te Hau, 31, both of Gisborne died after being hit by a vehicle on Back Ormond Road on the night of December 31. Their families have confirmed they were on their way to Rhythm and Vines.

Police, who earlier appealed for witnesses, confirmed that the pair got out of a vehicle they were in but were then hit by another vehicle.

“The driver of the other vehicle stopped immediately, and they are understandably extremely distressed by what has occurred,” an earlier police statement said.

Police on Monday said enquiries into the deaths were ongoing, and it was not yet decided if charges would be laid.

Te Hau’s family released a statement shortly after hs death saying he lived life “to the fullest”.

STUFF More than 20,000 people attended the Rhythm and Vines festival in 2018 (Video first published December 2018).

“He was a colourful character with the biggest heart, he would do anything for anyone that needed.

“He was the best dad to his four babies.

“He was a gentle soul who will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, partner and babies.”

A Givealittle page had been set up to help the family and with costs associated with his funeral.