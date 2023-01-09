A centenary on from her death, Katherine Mansfield's remembered in her hometown

Katherine Mansfield was remembered at a ceremony at Katherine Mansfield Memorial Park in Wellington on Monday to mark the centenary of her death. It is the start of a year of commemorations.

Tui and cicadas sung in the trees as people gathered in Katherine Mansfield’s hometown, Wellington, to commemorate the centenary of her death on Monday.

Between bouts of rain and Cyclone Hale fast-approaching the motu, the sun shone on the day and was fitting to remember the internationally renowned modernist writer who “took much joy in the natural world”, director of Katherine Mansfield House and Garden, Cherie Jacobson said.

About 30 people gathered at the anniversary commemoration event held at Katherine Mansfield Memorial Park on Fitzherbert Terrace in Thorndon, where Mansfield spent her early years.

Mansfield was born in Wellington on October 14, 1888. She died in Fontainebleau on January 9, 1923, aged 34 and is buried in the nearby cemetery at Avon, France.

READ MORE:

* Katherine Mansfield's love letters published in new book

* Karen Walker helps raise funds for Katherine Mansfield House & Garden

* Katherine Mansfield museum honours life of artist Edith Robison



Te Papa/Supplied Portrait of Katherine Mansfield by Anne Estelle Rice. Mansfield was born in Wellington on October 14, 1888 and died in France on January 9, 1923, aged 34.

“Even though she died approximately 20,000km from Wellington, we felt it was important to mark this centenary date and to invite others to join us in doing so,” Jacobson said.

Mansfield was described as “one of the geniuses of 20th century literature and the most emblematic women writer of her time”, with her work translated into over 25 languages across the world.

The event was the first of many events being held across the motu this year to celebrate the centenary of Mansfield’s death.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff About 30 people gathered at Katherine Mansfield Memorial Park on Fitzherbert Terrace in Thorndon, where Mansfield spent her early years.

Young Wellington writer Cadence Chung read out Mansfield’s poem, Now I am a Plant, a Weed, published in 1917, at the memorial event.

Chung was the winner of the Mansfield Short Story Award for senior high school students in the Wellington region in 2021.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Young Wellington writer Cadence Chung read out one of Katherine Mansfield’s poems at the event and says she has been influenced by Mansfield’s work.

Katherine Mansfield’s childhood home was a special place for Chung and it featured in many of her poems and short stories, she said, including the short story she submitted which won her the award.

“I love just going there, observing the things. I find a lot of the objects and things I’ve seen there come out in the poems,” Chung said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Orchestra Wellington cellists Jane Young and Imogen Granwal performed at the event. Mansfield also played the cello and once dreamed of becoming a cellist.

“I’ve read all of Katherine’s short stories and I really love the bitter-sweet tone a lot of them have and I feel like that often translates in my short stories.”

To celebrate a literary hero so close to home, was special, she said.

“It’s really cool for me, as a young writer, to have that legacy of the greats, still here.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Author Witi Ihimaera lays a wreath on Mansfield’s plaque.

Author Witi Ihimaera, also vice patron of the Katherine Mansfield Birthplace Society and who won the Katherine Mansfield Menton Fellowship in 1993, was also at the event and said he always loved Mansfield’s writing.

His first book was called Dear Ms Mansfield and he said he shared with her, the feeling of growing up feeling involved with the emotion and aroha of being a New Zealander, Ihimaera said.

He laid a wreath on Mansfield’s plaque, while others who gathered also brought floral tributes.

Orchestra Wellington cellists Jane Young and Imogen Granwal performed a duet as Mansfield played the cello as a teenager and it was one of her first ambitions to become a cellist.