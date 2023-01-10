Burglar thought to have entered person's bedroom in Wellington while they were sleeping

The occupants of an Upper Hutt home were left shaken after a burglary on Monday evening. (File photo)

Occupants of an Upper Hutt home were left shaken after a burglar is thought to have entered the home and at least one bedroom while they were sleeping.

Police received reports of the burglary on Tuesday morning and were seeking the public’s help for information that might help their investigation.

The burglary was reported at an address on Clouston Park Rd, Upper Hutt and happened on Monday at about 11pm, a police spokesperson said.

“We received a report that... an address had been entered while the residents were home, and at least one bedroom is thought to have been entered while the occupant was asleep in it,” police said.

Nothing was taken but the occupants were left shaken and police were working to establish the full circumstances of what occurred, the spokesperson said.

“Police would like to take the opportunity to remind residents to keep security top of mind and to lock doors and windows at night, even if you're going to be home.

“We're asking anyone in the area to please check private CCTV or dashcam footage from around 11pm last night that might have captured any unusual activity.”

Anyone who was in the area who saw anything that might help with the investigation were also asked to contact police on 105 and reference file number 230110/5105.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday evening, about 5.20pm, a robbery was reported at a residential address in central Wellington.

No weapons appeared to be involved and no damage was reported but a number of items were reported stolen at the Jessie St address, a police spokesperson said. Inquiries were ongoing to locate the suspect, they said.