Person with knife and toy gun detained by police at a Wellington mall

Shoppers were deterred from entering Johnsonville Shopping Centre while police responded to a report of a person acting suspiciously. (File photo)

A person wielding a knife and toy gun has been detained by police at a Wellington mall.

Armed police were seen at Johnsonville Shopping Centre on Thursday afternoon after police received a report of concerns about a person acting suspiciously, a police spokesperson said.

Shoppers were asked not to enter the mall for a time and police were armed as a precaution.

“The person was located by police who was in possession of what has been established as a toy gun and a knife.”

Police detained the person and were speaking to them, the spokesperson said.

A police presence remained at the mall for reassurance purposes.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to mall-goers and thank them for their patience and understanding while staff worked to resolve the matter as quickly and safely as possible for everyone.”