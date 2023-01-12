Toy gun and knife-wielding man at Wellington mall arrested
A person wielding a knife and toy gun at a Wellington mall has been arrested.
Armed police were seen at Johnsonville Shopping Centre on Thursday afternoon after police received a report of concerns about a person acting suspiciously, a police spokesperson said.
Shoppers were asked not to enter the mall for a time and police were armed as a precaution.
“The person was located by police who was in possession of what has been established as a toy gun and a knife.”
Police detained the person and later confirmed a 41-year-old man had been arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He was due to appear in court on January 16.
A police presence remained at the mall for reassurance purposes.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to mall-goers and thank them for their patience and understanding while staff worked to resolve the matter as quickly and safely as possible for everyone.”