State Highway 50 in Hawke’s Bay has been closed after a crash brought down the powerlines.

The road was closed between the Fernhill side of the Ngaruroro Bridge and the Hastings side, a police spokesperson said.

Diversions would be put in place at the intersections of Omaha Rd and Taihape Rd.

“If you wish to travel over the river the best route is via the expressway/ State Highway 2,” police said.