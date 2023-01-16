Insect bite puts woman in hospital for a week and requires skin graft

Renee Peck has had two surgeries following what at first looked like a fairly innocuous insect bite.

Two surgeries, an upcoming skin graft and seven nights (so far) in hospital ... All thanks to what began as a fairly innocuous looking insect bite on Renee Peck’s wrist.

Having had plenty of time prone in Hutt Hospital, the Wellington woman thought it would be useful to warn others of the consequences of an insect bite.

Peck, who is 21-weeks pregnant with her fifth child, noticed a small mark on her right wrist while washing her hands in her Trentham home on Monday morning.

Over the course of the day the wound became more painful.

READ MORE:

* Wet spring leads to increase in spiders in South Canterbury

* I slept through seven white tail spider bites - but the pain will last forever

* Number of white-tailed spiders in central Auckland suburb surprises new resident

* White-tailed spider bites girl: Rescue helicopter scrambled



“My wrist, then my lower arm began to swell up and the vein going up my arm was bright red. By 4pm it was really incredibly painful,” she said.

SUPPLIED It started as a fairly innocuous looking mark on Peck’s right wrist.

She drove herself to Hutt Hospital and since then has had two surgeries and been told she will need skin grafting.

She has stitches running from the palm of her hand to her elbow after the surgeries to remove the spreading infection.

SUPPLIED Over the course of last Monday, Peck’s wrist then lower arm swelled up and became incredibly painful.

“The bite was into a vein so has gone into my bloodstream, and I’m probably going to need more surgery,” she said.

Midwives were monitoring the condition of her baby, which appeared not to have suffered any ill effects.

“My sister is the only one who knows the gender after a scan on Monday. I was supposed to have a gender reveal on Friday, but of course I was in hospital,” she said.

“I’m just concerned that people may not be aware of the danger posed by this sort of thing. The thought of this happening to a child, like my 4-year-old, it could be far worse,” Peck said.

Surgeons wanted her to stay in hospital until the infection had fully cleared. “I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be in here. Once the infection is all gone, they can start the skin graft with some skin from my leg.”

SUPPLIED Peck isn’t sure how long she will be in hospital.

Peck recalled seeing a spider on her bed before being bitten. She had been bitten by a white-tailed spider in the past, and believed this was another one.

Spider expert and senior lecturer in Entomology at Lincoln University Cor Vink said there was no question the bite had caused a painful reaction and necrosis (death of body tissue), but he did not believe a white-tailed spider was to blame.

Vink and a colleague wrote a paper on alleged toxic effects of white-tailed spiders in patients admitted to Christchurch Hospital from January 2001 to January 2003. The research concluded there was no evidence of any patients developed necrotising arachnidism and that public fears of white-tailed bites were misplaced.

An Australian study of 130 confirmed white-tailed spider bites in Australia, found no cases of necrotising arachnidism or confirmed infections.

“When you’re bitten by a white-tail spider it hurts like hell. It would wake you up. It’s worse than a wasp sting, but it doesn’t last that long,” he said. “There is nothing scientifically to suggest a white-tailed spider bite would case this [Penk’s condition],” he said.

Vink said it was most likely a secondary skin infection.

“You have a whole lot of bacteria on your skin, which doesn’t permeate it, but when you scratch a bite it can get in and away it goes,” he said.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS A white tailed spider.

White-tailed spiders

It’s an Australian spider, thought to have made its way to New Zealand with early colonists in the 1880s. There are 61 species of the spider in Australia. New Zealand has two of them: the Lampona murina which is well established throughout the North Island, and the Lampona cylindrata, which has been found in Nelson and Christchurch.

They are dark grey in colour, about 12-17mm long and readily recognised by their elongated body form and a distinctive white patch on the end of the abdomen.

They prefer to live under dry bark and plants but will often be seen inside houses, where they look for shelter from the light, after hunting at night. They like hiding in clothing, especially if it is left lying around on the floor.

White-tailed spiders will only bite if handled or provoked and in most cases the bite will cause little harm, as there is nothing in the venom that will affect us.

People will react to a bite in different ways.

(Source: Manaaki Whenua/Landcare Research)