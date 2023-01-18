The worst behaviour I saw aboard one of Wellington's bus services

Most passengers were well-behaved through my journey from Wellington’s CBD to Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, Wainuiomata and back again.

OPINION: Following an alleged mass brawl onboard involving a group of teenagers from Wainuiomata, Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke went to see for herself how bus passengers were behaving. Here’s what she found.

If I tell you I spent half my day on the bus yesterday I’m not exaggerating.

All morning, I am either waiting for a bus or on a bus travelling from Wellington’s CBD to Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, Wainuiomata and back again.

Shortly before 9am on Tuesday, I board a half-empty, double-decker 83 from midway down Lambton Quay travelling from Wellington to Eastbourne.

READ MORE:

* Multiple people injured in aggravated robbery on Wellington bus

* Wellington bus woes expected to continue as driver numbers still dropping

* The wheels on the bus go round and round, all day long

* Hutt bus brawl: 'They come from rough homes so just don't want to be home'



At the age of 26, I’m likely the youngest person on the bus.

We get a healthy top-up of passengers at the station.

I watch as a woman moves from the green seat up front to accommodate another person boarding with a walker.

Another generously offers to accommodate the fold-up scooter of the passenger beside him . The two shake hands in introduction.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke: For much of my journey, I was likely the youngest onboard. At most times by a long shot.

Somewhere in the Hutt Valley, a passenger realises he’s lost his Snapper card. The bus waits patiently without complaint while he heads upstairs to find it. Another passenger – scooter guy – offers his Snapper card in lieu.

The bus continues to empty out.

A handful of passengers thank the driver as they disembark. More often than not they don’t.

We arrive in Eastbourne about 10am – enough time for me to grab a coffee before heading into Lower Hutt and on to Wainuiomata.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff My journey starts alongside a central stop on Lambton Quay where I board the 83 bound for Eastbourne.

Again, I’m likely the youngest onboard though a handful of passengers appear to be under 30.

I spend quite a bit of time outside the notoriously troublesome Bunny St bus stop as I wait for my next bus.

There are people of all ages, including a group of teens I pay extra attention too (ageist!). They board the bus in an orderly fashion without incident.

An elderly woman with two plastic gloves filled with chips walks past me.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff A woman boarded one of the Wainuiomata bound bus services with two plastic gloves filled with chips.

About 11.30am my bus – a single decker route 170 – arrives. The lady with the chips hops aboard and is joined by a friend. The driver gets off to make sure he has everyone and to see if a woman with a trolley needs help.

Again, I’m the youngest on this bus by a long shot.

Chip lady gets off somewhere in the suburbs, not at the beach as I suspected she might be headed. She waves goodbye to the driver and blows a kiss to her friend.

After catching me taking a selfie, I strike up a conversation with a woman behind me named Jeanette who tells me the drivers along the route do a great job.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Those waiting at the notorious Bunny St bus stop board without incident.

The bus loops back through Wainuiomata and as we head over the hill, younger passengers emerge.

A pair of girls sit at the back together. A lad joins a friend at the next stop. Another group of four jumps on.

I arrive outside Queensgate again about 12.30pm. As expected all the young people hop off.

Some head into town while the others board the next city-bound bus with me.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff A group of youths joins the bus from Wainuiomata and hop off with me at Queensgate where they either head to the mall or Wellington central.

The worst behaviour I witnessed over this four-hour period – a passenger video chatting without headphones – could be best described as poor etiquette as opposed to delinquency.

Credit to my fellow passengers, though I do feel many could have done a better job of thanking our drivers. It is common courtesy after all.