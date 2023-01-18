The worst behaviour I saw aboard one of Wellington's bus services
OPINION: Following an alleged mass brawl onboard involving a group of teenagers from Wainuiomata, Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke went to see for herself how bus passengers were behaving. Here’s what she found.
If I tell you I spent half my day on the bus yesterday I’m not exaggerating.
All morning, I am either waiting for a bus or on a bus travelling from Wellington’s CBD to Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, Wainuiomata and back again.
Shortly before 9am on Tuesday, I board a half-empty, double-decker 83 from midway down Lambton Quay travelling from Wellington to Eastbourne.
READ MORE:
* Multiple people injured in aggravated robbery on Wellington bus
* Wellington bus woes expected to continue as driver numbers still dropping
* The wheels on the bus go round and round, all day long
* Hutt bus brawl: 'They come from rough homes so just don't want to be home'
At the age of 26, I’m likely the youngest person on the bus.
We get a healthy top-up of passengers at the station.
I watch as a woman moves from the green seat up front to accommodate another person boarding with a walker.
Another generously offers to accommodate the fold-up scooter of the passenger beside him . The two shake hands in introduction.
Somewhere in the Hutt Valley, a passenger realises he’s lost his Snapper card. The bus waits patiently without complaint while he heads upstairs to find it. Another passenger – scooter guy – offers his Snapper card in lieu.
The bus continues to empty out.
A handful of passengers thank the driver as they disembark. More often than not they don’t.
We arrive in Eastbourne about 10am – enough time for me to grab a coffee before heading into Lower Hutt and on to Wainuiomata.
Again, I’m likely the youngest onboard though a handful of passengers appear to be under 30.
I spend quite a bit of time outside the notoriously troublesome Bunny St bus stop as I wait for my next bus.
There are people of all ages, including a group of teens I pay extra attention too (ageist!). They board the bus in an orderly fashion without incident.
An elderly woman with two plastic gloves filled with chips walks past me.
About 11.30am my bus – a single decker route 170 – arrives. The lady with the chips hops aboard and is joined by a friend. The driver gets off to make sure he has everyone and to see if a woman with a trolley needs help.
Again, I’m the youngest on this bus by a long shot.
Chip lady gets off somewhere in the suburbs, not at the beach as I suspected she might be headed. She waves goodbye to the driver and blows a kiss to her friend.
After catching me taking a selfie, I strike up a conversation with a woman behind me named Jeanette who tells me the drivers along the route do a great job.
The bus loops back through Wainuiomata and as we head over the hill, younger passengers emerge.
A pair of girls sit at the back together. A lad joins a friend at the next stop. Another group of four jumps on.
I arrive outside Queensgate again about 12.30pm. As expected all the young people hop off.
Some head into town while the others board the next city-bound bus with me.
The worst behaviour I witnessed over this four-hour period – a passenger video chatting without headphones – could be best described as poor etiquette as opposed to delinquency.
Credit to my fellow passengers, though I do feel many could have done a better job of thanking our drivers. It is common courtesy after all.