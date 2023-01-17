Five-year-old dies in 'freak accident' in rural Upper Hutt

Police were called to an Upper Hutt property about 6pm on Monday. A 5-year-old boy had died, a relative confirmed.

A 5-year-old boy has died in what a family member described as a "freak accident" involving a vehicle at a property in rural Upper Hutt.

Police confirmed an investigation into the incident, shortly after 6pm on Monday, was underway.

“Police are offering support to the family involved during this difficult time,” an unnamed police spokesperson said.

A family member on Tuesday morning confirmed a 5-year-old boy died in the “freak accident” involving a vehicle.

He asked that the property not be identified as some family members were yet to be notified.