100 overseas drivers on the way to save Wellington from bus-tastrophe

Packed buses and ongoing cancellations make it hard to see an end to Wellington’s latest bus-tastrophe, but drivers recruited overseas will be here soon.

Russell Turnbull from NZBus delivered the good news – the company has signed on 100 new bus drivers for Wellington.

The new drivers could not come soon enough for the Wellingtonians watching packed buses sail past their stop every morning.

"While I was lucky enough to get on a bus, it was then was unable to pick up any additional people, including many children trying to get home, given it was overloaded," said Barnaby Locke, who thought Wellington had gone from having the country’s best bus service to the “wheels falling off” in the past few years.

“Really the disappointment is that kids are in town on holidays, coming in to enjoy Wellington ... parents are expecting them home safely and on time,” he said.

There are still nine days left of the reduced Saturday timetable as well as multiple cancellations in the foreseeable future.

Turnbull said eight of the new drivers were already in Wellington, undergoing training and licensing. The process takes between six to eight weeks before they are allowed on the road.

On Monday afternoon, a Metlink bus could be seen heading south in the northbound lanes of Wellington’s Centennial Highway near Tawa. (Video taken November 15, 2021)

Twenty-nine more drivers are set to arrive over the next few weeks and the rest of the drivers will arrive within the next three months.

The new drivers had been recruited as soon as the rules relaxed around bringing in overseas bus drivers. The job was recently added to the Government’s skill shortage list.

”It’s been a significant recruitment drive,” Turnbull said. People were willing to move to Wellington and since starting the recruitment process, the company has received increasing numbers of people proactively asking about work.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington commuters face months more of issues (File photo).

Metlink announced a series of 67 “temporary” suspensions in 2022, followed by a further 114 to give “greater certainty for customers during the national bus driver shortage”. The rationale was there would be fewer bus services but at least people would know which ones were not coming.

Then Metlink announced that most buses would run to a Saturday timetable for January. This was largely without incident until his week, when people started flocking back to offices. Or at least tried to.

Haydn​ Green was one of those. The first bus that arrived was a packed double-decker and, while some got on, he couldn't. He got a coffee and waited for – due to it being a Saturday timetable – about 25 minutes.

The next bus, a single-decker, came but was packed. “It didn’t even bother stopping,” Green said.

”Today’s [Metlink] shambles is that due to the ‘no one needs to catch a bus in January’ plan, all the buses are full and we can’t get to work,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also posted: “Metlink putting on fewer buses means the ones we can catch are packed and almost no-one is masked up. And if you do wear one, it’s a sweaty mess.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Greater Wellington's Transport Committee chairperson Thomas Nash has apologised for the bus problems.

He asked Metlink what was being done to remedy the driver shortage and whether the weekend timetable would continue past January if the shortage was not fixed.

Greater Wellington Regional councillor Thomas Nash, chairperson of the transport committee, rated Wellington’s bus service as a five out of 10 “at-best” and said fixing it was critical.

"I take it really seriously.

“I’m sorry the bus service is not reliable right now,” he said.

Nash was confident the “current disruption” of a Saturday timetable would finish at the end of January but commuters would be left with the “reduced level” of about 180 cancelled services (the ones announced late in 2022) to give “greater certainty”.

He hoped the Wellington bus system would be back to an acceptable level by mid-2023 – however improvements would come in gradually over that time.

“We feel the driver shortage so acutely in Wellington because we are the city that relies most on buses,” Nash said.