Gisborne area dodges big rain, for now, amid clean up from Cyclone Hale

Heavy rain forecast for Tairāwhiti / Gisborne and the surrounding area has so far failed to materialise for most areas with the feared ferocity, delivering some small mercy for the rain-ravaged region.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence had extended a local state of emergency, first in place after Cyclone Hale caused widespread damage in the area earlier in January, to cover a period of heavy rain coming from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

Metservice put in a heavy rain warning for the Gisborne area north of Tolaga Bay with up to 60mm of rain expected to fall on already-sodden ground between 8pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly,” Metservice warned.

READ MORE:

* Storm-hit East Coast is in for another 70-90mm of rain

* More heavy rain on the way for Gisborne, chance of tropical cyclone forming later this week

* State of emergency remains in wake of Cyclone Hale's torrential downpours



“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

However, local Civil Defence manager Ben Green was breathing a tentative sigh of relief on Thursday morning as the worst of the rain failed to materialise overnight.

SUPPLIED Arakihi Rd in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne. One of many roads to have suffered damage during Cyclone Hale.

It was “all quiet” from around the region and, as the day progressed, optimism was growing that the region would dodge the bullet.

The forecast rain was from a subtropical low expected to approach the North Island early on Wednesday and to be just north of East Cape by early Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said some areas in the ranges got between 40 to 50mm of rain overnight, which was in-line with the 40 to 60mm forecast but for most places the rain was less than expected with 30mm or less.

The subtropical low had now moved away from New Zealand, meaning the worst was over, he said.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Cyclone Hale caused flooding and damage at a property at Paroa Road, Tolaga Bay. (File photo)

Cyclone Hale caused devastation over the north and east of the North Island when it arrived in the days around January 10. Roads were severed, paddocks submerged, crops were destroyed, and a human chain was formed to save two grandparents and a grandchild stuck in swollen waters near Ruatōria.

It came after a year of floods becoming a regular feature of the year and MetService meteorologist James Millward​ said it came from a confluence of global conditions lining up.

On one hand – the most crucial – is that we are sitting amid the longest La Niña period since records began around the year 1900. We were still in La Niña now but it showed signs of easing, after three long years, by winter.

Supplied Kate Gough, daughter of Linda Gough, whose Tolaga Bay property was flooded and surrounded by a sea of logs after Cyclone Hale brought wild weather to the region earlier in January.

This created high pressure near the Chatham Islands and a northeasterly wind driving moisture from the tropics – towards the East Cape particularly.

“Particularly, the last year has been really evident,” he said.

The sea temperature around the Coral Sea was also above normal, adding more moisture into the atmosphere and towards Aotearoa.

There was a “negative Indian Ocean Dipole” – effectively a tipping of the balance of the temperature in the Indian Ocean. While that had now ended, it affected Australia with more flooding there and onto New Zealand. “The atmospheric conditions have just lined up,” Millward said.