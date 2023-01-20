Two-thirds of Wellington houses bought at market peak now in negative equity, research shows

Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman says 'negative equity' is not a reason to panic.

Two-thirds of home in the Wellington region which were bought at the market peak in late 2021 are now in negative equity, according to property research firm CoreLogic.

That equates to almost 350 houses across the Wellington region.

Nationwide, 11.6% of people who bought a house at the market peak in late 2021 were now in negative equity – roughly 720 houses which have a value less than the amount owed on it.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, whose company compiled the figures, said Wellington was hard hit due to a lot of development – particularly in the Hutt Valley – increasing demand and the fact that Wellington house prices had been rising faster than other areas before the pandemic.

Roughly 91.8% of Upper Hutt homes – about 45 properties – bought in late 2021 were now in negative equity and, if values fell another 10%, nearly all would be.

Lower Hutt had 88.5% of houses bought at the market peak on negative equity – that equated to 140 homes, Porirua had 56.5% – about 40 homes, and Wellington City 48.6% or 120 houses.

New Trade Me data has the Wellington region asking prices dropping 9% year-on-year while Real Estate Institute figures out this week showed the capital with the biggest price drop nationally.

The Wellington region was down 20.2% while Upper Hutt was down 24.5% and Wellington city had dropped by 24.2%.

That means all of Wellington has lost one-fifth of their house value in the past year, while it was closer to one-quarter in Upper Hutt and Wellington city.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said Wellington was dropping faster than others for two reasons.

The high rates of negative equity comes at a time of strained economic times for many.

Soaring interest rates this week had Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod picking that more households would be put under intense pressure this year as many locked-in interest rates expired and people had to pay higher mortgage rates.

Increasing prices for basics such as food – which jumped 11.3% last year in the biggest annual increase since April 1990 – are also putting pressure on households.

Banks have said they would work with customers wanting to extend loans despite being in negative equity but this could be a coming problem if that changed, he said.

SUPPLIED Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says more pain is coming.

QV chief operating officer David Nagel warned the market hadn’t bottomed out yet, especially as a predicted recession came and unemployment climbed as a result.

“Increasing interest rates will continue to impact the residential property market, with those who purchased around the peak of the market in 2021 most likely to bear the brunt of that,” he said.

QV data, covering the 2022 calendar year, had Wellington house values dropping by 18.6%, again making for the biggest fall in the country.