Interest in community gardens on the rise as food prices soar

The popularity of the Miramar Prison Garden has boomed. Pictured on Monday with garden trustee Milan Magan, left, are Lisa Leask and Nick Guyomar.

The popularity of community gardens is growing across Wellington as the rising cost of living digs in.

A weekend workshop at the Newtown Park Apartments attracted a small group wanting to learn to grow their own kai from scratch.

It was the first of a free four-part workshop, hosted by Seeds to Feeds, Sustainability Trust and Wellington City Council City Housing, looking at the journey of growing food and connecting with their neighbours.

One resident, Cal, who did not give her last name, said the cost of living was a “real struggle”. She had grown up with her grandfather and mother growing their own vegetables to put on the table.

Now the 22-year-old said she was unable to afford adequate power bills and groceries.

“I’m buying the bare basics and I’m spending so much money,” she said. “I’m trying to grow stuff and sustain myself without spending $40 on vegetables ... It’s such a struggle.”

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Sunday Kai Sessions at Newtown Park Apartments, organised by Seeds to Feeds, Sustainability Trust and WCC City Housing. The first session this year was on germination run by Kaicycle community manager Phoebe Balle.

She wasn’t alone, with many community gardens across the city saying more people were joining in to learn how to grow their own food, while increasing prices was a “hot topic”.

Food prices were 11.3% higher in December compared to the same time in 2021, becoming the biggest annual increase in food prices since April 1990 when it increased by 11.4%, Stats NZ data showed.

1 NEWS The biggest jump was in fruit and vegetables, up 20% compared to November 2021.

Fruit and vegetables saw the biggest jump in price at an increase of 23%.

There was also no sign of rises letting up, with prices rising 1.1% in the month of December alone.

Seeds to Feeds programme manager Sarah Mills said it worked with at least 10 different communities in Wellington but it engaged with more community gardens as the demand rose, while also increasing the number of events it ran.

There was always a need for more space to grow food.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff The session was on germination and is one of four free workshops run over the summer.

“With the cost of living and people trying to find more sustainable ways to look after themselves, it’s definitely at the forefront of people’s minds,” Mills said.

Space was also an impending issue for the Miramar Prison Garden, with members growing over 10-fold in three years.

Garden volunteer Patty Zais said there were 10 members when she joined, but now there were 130.

Families, children, young adults, elders and people from more than a dozen nationalities, grew a variety of vegetables and herbs at the site of the old Mt Crawford Prison.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff From left: Sarah Mills, Seeds to Feeds producer; Rose Dohig, Sustainability Trust Climate Action Educator; Phoebe Balle, Kaicycle Community Manager; and Alex Hunter, City Housing Community Development Facilitator.

Kaicycle community manager Phoebe Balle, who ran Sunday’s workshop, said she noticed an interest from organisations supporting lower-income whānau to participate in workshops to learn how to grow food.

The focus was on teaching practical skills for people to be able to take home and instantly implement, as well as sharing culturally diverse knowledge, Balle said.

Across the city there were 14 active council housing community garden complexes, managed by tenants and volunteers.

“Talking to tenants, food security is a massive issue and now more so than ever off the back of the pandemic,” said City Housing community development facilitator Alex Hunter.

Last year the council community development team planned and assisted with revamping gardens, planting fruit trees, composting workshops and held budget-friendly cooking sessions with tenants.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff The rise in food prices is a conversation and concern many are having among community food growers, organisations say.

Charles Haenga, a resident at a Berhampore council housing unit, said he attended Sunday’s workshop to get back into gardening and better his diet after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Gardening was a part of his life when he used to play sports before an injury and with vegetable prices rising it was an incentive to brush off those skills, he said.

Haenga grew tomatoes and kamo kamo, a heritage squash commonly used in Māori cuisine, at the communal garden. “It’s good for the mind,” he said, as well as his physical health.

Meanwhile, Common Unity – a community hub in Lower Hutt empowering its community to grow food, learn and regenerate – started working with Epuni Primary School 10 years ago with a priority to feed tāmariki in the community.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Community food growing spaces are often healing and a multicultural space where people can share their skills and knowledge.

Co-chief executive Tina Walker-Ferguson (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou), said its goal was to increase its reach in free education for community growing so people felt empowered to grow their own kai, as well as understanding the land communities lived and grew on.

“We want to see systemic change that gives people access to land to grow on,” Walker-Ferguson said. “People are struggling more than ever due to inequity and food price rises. We need to learn from our ancestors, from history.”

Upcoming workshops:

Feb 26, 1-3pm - Planting seedlings with Seeds to Feeds.

March 5, 1-3pm - Seaweed tea with Rose from Sustainability Trust.

April 2, 1-3pm - Correct harvesting and multicultural cooking with Seeds to Feeds.

All sessions will be held at City Housing Newtown Park Apartments, 320 Mansfield Street.