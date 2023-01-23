Leak of the week: Estimated $70k down the drain on Oriental Parade

Rex Nicholls​ believes a leak on Oriental Parade cost $70,000 and is a great example of how wasteful Wellington Water is.

“It started off as a dribble and it just got worse and worse.”

With help from his son, an engineer, the former city councillor calculated the amount of water lost and valued it at $70,000.

“It is a lot of water and ratepayers are paying to fix it.”

READ MORE:

* Major leak discovered after Tararua town's water supply drains overnight

* Wellington Water fined $67,500 for illegal discharge into sea near Titahi Bay

* Water 'gushing' from leaky pipes as water restrictions continue in Wellington

* Wellington's summer heat results in record number of leaks in drinking-water pipes



On Wednesday, the leak, which was partly obstructing the footpath, was finally repaired. “It is a pretty rough job but it is fixed. It took them bugger all time to do it.”

Nicholls did not buy the argument that Wellington Water (WW) did not have the resources to fix the more than 2500 leaks on its books.

Wellington Water Wellington Water work on a severe leak in Hyde, Wainuiomata.

On Thursday, WW posted on social media it had fixed 132 leaks over the previous week and was working hard to repair leaks across the region.

Details of when the Oriental Parade leak was first reported differ – Nicholls said four months ago, WW said early October.

Chief executive Colin Crampton said when the leak was first reported, it was classified as non-urgent, due to information and photos provided by members of the public.

Once new photos were received, the job was escalated to “high priority” due to the increase in severity and it was repaired promptly.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington Water fixed the long-standing leak once it became worse.

With so many leaks to fix across the region, Crampton said the public needed to be “patient” but if a leak got worse, residents should contact their council immediately.

The Oriental Parade leak was a “great example” of the process working well, Crampton said.

Nicholls believed WW should be contracting work out to local plumbers and did not accept the claim the leak was initially a low priority.

The cumulative impact of similar leaks across the region was significant and WW needed to get on top of the problem quickly, he said.

With 40% of Wellington's water seeping away through leaks, we're demanding action from authorities. Each week, we'll highlight the region's worst. Email wellington@stuff.co.nz