Beam assures safe, reliable rides as rentable ebike trial begins in Wellington

From left: Jackson Jebaselvan, Tom Cooper and Ashan Sanjeeva, all from Beam, with the new ebikes and upgraded escooters.

Wellington is set to get its very own rentable ebike scheme.

As well as an upgrade of the existing 400-strong Beam escooter fleet, 100 new ebikes will be rolled out across the capital as part of a six-month trial.

Tom Cooper, Beam's Australia and New Zealand general manager, said the 2-year-old scooter fleet will be upgraded to the new Gen 5 model.

“Users can expect a bit more power going up hills, a phone charger on top and a really quality vehicle that is incredibly smooth to ride and safe.”

The new scooters also had more accurate software which meant slow zones and other restrictions kicked in faster. They also had slightly bigger front wheels to help absorb shock.

Escooters had proven incredibly successful in Wellington – which Cooper attributed partly to the city’s compact nature. It had seen a big move towards micromobility.

About 70% of scooter trips taken were commuter related which was “hugely positive” and one of the highest rates in Australia and New Zealand.

“We find when people try it they realise how valuable it is and what a great way it is to see the city,” Cooper said.

“When councils and governments build protective bikeways we see thousands and thousands of escooter and ebike trips along those paths as people are looking for a safe way to get from A to B.”

Wellington once was once home to the iconic yellow Onzo bikes before they disappeared in 2020. (File photo)

Cooper said the bikes provided a different experience to the scooter options currently available, providing an alternative for those not keen on the scooters or already confident bike riders.

Beam had found while most scooter trips last up to 3km, bike riders took it a little further with most trips lasting up to 5km.

Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch already have ebike schemes in place. Wellington previously had the Onzo bike share scheme – non-electric bikes, which were sometimes abandoned in precarious places, with some later fished out of city harbours. The bikes and Onzo disappeared in early 2020.

Learning from the Onzo debacle, Cooper said Beam’s bikes included GPS trackers and would be moved away from the waterfront at night.

Beam had also learnt from its escooter rollout, he said. But on safety concerns, Cooper said incidents per ride were low compared to most other forms of active transport. Users also had a three-strikes rule for bad behaviour.

“It’s up to the users to ride courteously and take care.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The 100 new ebikes and upgraded escooters are expected to be available to the public from early February. The cargo bikes will be used for operations only.

Beam will also launch a safety campaign alongside the roll-out to ensure riders understand the riding rules for bikes, as they differ slightly from escooters.

The ebikes were expected to be available to the public from early February and both would cost the same to rent as the current Beam escooters.

What Stuff thought?

Stuff’s Gianina Schwanecke trialled one of the new ebikes along the Wellington waterfront.

Having never ridden an ebike before, dI found it was easy to adjust, with just the slightest push of the pedal powering the motor and helping the bike gain speed – which peaks at 25kmh.

STUFF Wellington Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke tries out Beam's new ebikes before they hit Wellington.

Its brakes are responsive and as a person of shorter stature I found the seat easy enough to adjust. The bikes come fitted with helmets and a basket at the front.

It’s a great option for those wanting to take a more leisurely trip or for those travelling further afield across the city. The bikes can be accessed using the Beam app.