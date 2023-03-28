Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in central Wellington

Two people died in a crash in central Wellington on Sunday after fleeing police.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in central Wellington, early on Sunday morning.

Two people died in the crash on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable St about 2.10am after fleeing police.

“Officers investigating the matter are asking to hear from anyone who might have seen the incident unfold, who has not yet spoken to us,” police said in a statement.

“Additionally we want to hear from anyone who might have video footage, including dashcam footage from any vehicles travelling in the area at that time that may have captured the incident.”

Shortly before the crash, police signalled the car to stop, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the car was not pursued.

Three others were takento hospital with injuries.

Anyone with information should contact 105 and quote file number: 230326/8289.