Three children missing from Upper Hutt suburb found two hours later

Three children reported missing from their home in Trentham, Upper Hutt have been found.

The children, aged 4, 6, and 8, were reported to have left their home shortly before 7pm, police said.

Shortly after releasing a statement with a description of the children, police said they had been found “safe and well”.

The children were missing for about two hours.

“Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search, as well as the members of the public who got in touch with possible sightings of the children.”