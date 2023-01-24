How about paying to train bus drivers since there's a shortage?

People have been cramming onto buses in Wellington, leaving some travellers stranded at stops as they reach capacity.

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: Prime ministers come and prime ministers go, but the Wellington buses are still crap. Normally, a holiday drink with neighbours sees us catch up on street gossip but this time buses dominated.

‘Some of us don’t cycle, it’s a 45-minute walk into town, and we can’t afford to take our cars in,’ said one neighbour. Did I have a bus solution?

Sadly, no. A few days later, the Jan-tastrophe started. Even though many Wellingtonians were starting work, the buses were still running on a Saturday timetable until the end of January.

With its moribund bus network, constant road works and staff shortages, I’m afraid Wellington is starting to feel like it’s been running on a Saturday timetable for a decade now.

During the Jan-tastrophe, some commuters waited for buses for over an hour then one or two buses whizzed by already full. Then we had an international soccer game with a 4pm kickoff that saw many fans coming into the city at a busy time and then needing to get home again, and no special arrangements made.

Let’s hope the Women’s World Cup organisers, GWRC (Greater Wellington Regional Council), Metlink and the two bus companies sit down together and work out some sort of plan for match-day transport so Wellington doesn’t become an international embarrassment instead of just a national embarrassment.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Some lucky commuters, who actually managed to catch a bus in Wellington. (File photo)

As complaints about the Jan-tastrophe increased, the hapless GWRC sprung into action with Dunkirk-like valour and put on some extra buses from smaller companies. No, they were not Metlink branded; yes, some of them were probably a bit smoky, but at least they took some action. Well done.

As the usual apologies were made, I couldn’t help thinking that GWRC do an extraordinary amount of apologising for problems on buses that are not of their making. The whole point of contracting out is that other people do most of the work.

Imagine if contracting getting your house painted was like the current bus system. The scaffolding you hired would be due back at its owners before contractors had begun sanding or painting. Some days no painters would turn up, then there would 23.

The overseas contractor would then say costs had risen, so you would have to fork out extra money even though you’ve already signed a contract.

Then you find out that the overseas owner has fired three of your best painters, but is paying the others really badly. He invites you to pay them extra if you think they deserve it. Then, when the neighbours complain about the interminable dust and vans clogging up the street, you have to apologise for the delays, not your contractor.

In the end, progress is so slow you decide to paint the bloody house yourself, but the government tells you that you can’t because that’s socialism.

GWRC are operating under a lousy contract system imposed by the previous National government, and untouched by the present one. The operators’ failure to attract staff – admittedly a national problem – has become GWRC’s problem.

Some people wrongly think the outsourcing/contract system promotes efficiency and stability, but bear in mind that NZ Bus is now into its third set of owners since winning its current bus contracts.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Even though many Wellingtonians were starting work, the buses were still running on a Saturday timetable until the end of January.

Thankfully, their new owner appears to be better than the last one, not that it’s difficult. But if some of the rumours I heard about bullying and unfair dismissal during the last regime were true, then blaming all staffing problems on a ‘national shortage’ may not be entirely accurate.

How times change. When bus companies first promulgated the idea of bringing in drivers from overseas, the unions and the left condemned it as a way to drive down wages. They pointed out the difficultly foreign drivers will face getting to know Wellington’s tricky terrain.

We all remember the stories when the new PTOM contracts started of under-trained imported drivers driving up Bidwill and Devon streets after getting lost.

But now importing drivers from overseas seems de rigueur. And perhaps in the short term it will be a great band-aid. Yes, the new drivers are undergoing training, but will it be sufficient? How long will they stay in their jobs?

Dave Armstrong: Surely a long-term government or council training programme to attract and train bus drivers – paying them while they train – could be of national value.

When I returned from studying overseas many years ago, New Zealand had a teacher shortage. I didn’t just train for free, but got paid a small salary. I then went teaching, and although I did not last long as a full-timer, I have been teaching part-time in some form ever since.

The money the government invested in me and my training college classmates, some of whom are still teaching fulltime, has paid off many times over.

Surely a long-term government or council training programme to attract and train bus drivers – paying them while they train – could be of national value.

Over the next few weeks, the new government leadership will be resetting their priorities. Actually sorting out Wellington’s bus system, or giving local bodies the power to do so, is just the sort of Hipkins-pocket issue that could make Wellingtonians support them in their droves.