Is Wellington an expensive 'drain hole'? The jury's out

Angela Foster, pictured outside the old Wellington Workingmen’s Club in Cuba Mall, says Wellington needs a serious rev up.

Once the coolest little capital, Wellington is fast becoming an “expensive and constipated drain hole that can't get moving”.

So says architect and urban designer Angela Foster, before twisting the knife even further.

“Wellington is dying.”

Foster is not alone in thinking the city has lost its way, somewhere along the way.

READ MORE:

* These are Wellington's most earthquake-safe apartments. Should more developers follow suit?

* Urgent need for affordable space, artists say as rent puts capital out of reach

* Wellington's street lamp woes continue with more dangling perilously in Johnsonville



In January former Ohariu MP Peter Dunne wrote: “A succession of divided and paralysed city councils has left Wellington languishing and uncertain, trying to cling to ‘big city’ status like Auckland and Christchurch, but without any real evidence to support that claim.”

The central city, he said, is crying out for revitalisation.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington is “languishing and uncertain”, wrote former Ohariu MP Peter Dunne.

Those sentiments are echoed by many, be they business owners, retailers, developers, or locals on social media.

All will tell you they love Wellington, its harbour and its hills, its condensed CBD footprint. Still, the consensus is that successive councils have failed to deliver on repeated promises and that policies don’t reflect what the community wants for the city.

The city council’s own 2022 pre-election report highlighted the growing dissatisfaction, with a drop in the number of residents agreeing that Wellington is a good place to live, work and play – from 91% in 2020 to 76% in 2021.

The Poneke Promise, launched in March 2021 to address safety concerns in central Wellington, aims to make the city a “more vibrant, welcoming place to be”.

However, the most recent two-yearly Nielsen Quality of Life survey highlighted that city safety remains a top priority with an increasing percentage of Wellingtonians saying they felt unsafe in the city at night – 52% in 2022, compared to 34% in 2020.

Begging and rough sleeping are also viewed as issues for the city (82% and 84% respectively).

Foster has worked in both Wellington and Melbourne, where she says an urban design strategy put in place in the 1980s has led to a flourishing, modern, well-thought-out city.

Brook Sabin Move over Melbourne, Wellington has a foodie street that may be the world's tastiest laneway.

She believes a lack of investment over the last 30 years is crippling Wellington, with buildings and infrastructure fast becoming unviable to repair.

“Our failing water and sewerage systems are the butt of jokes, and city decision makers seem determined to roll out temporary solutions for transport and streetscape upgrades. The number of new CBD buildings is well below the national standard.”

Latest figures from Stats NZ show the number of new home consents per 1000 people across the Wellington region in the year to December 2022 was 7.1 compared to 12.6 in Auckland and 13.6 in Canterbury, with an average 17-month timeframe before the code compliance certificate is issued.

Predictions vary, but it has been widely accepted that by 2025, Wellington's population is expected to grow by 50,000-80,000 people with the inner-city population forecast to double in the next 10 years.

However, with basics such as food, housing and rent (both private and commercial) increasingly unaffordable for many, population growth is falling.

That’s seen in the desperate shortage of hospitality workers, and an exodus of younger people to cities – such as Christchurch, with a lower cost of living and “more to offer”.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF A portrait of Wellington's Cuba Street. This video was first published in January 2019.

Concern at the drop in student numbers has led Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington to launch a $1000 Prezzy card incentive scheme encouraging students living in the halls of residence to “recommend a friend”.

The dire state of Wellington’s crumbling pipes has been well traversed.The council’s long-term plan (2021-23) committed to spending more than $2 billion over the next 10 years to fix the water network’s capacity and quality issues.

“The lack of a design culture and willingness to put design first has limited Wellington’s ambitions and resulted in the stagnation of the city environment. By contrast Melbourne has embraced growth and engaged in urban revitalisation since the early 1990s,” says Foster.

‘Lost its sparkle’

Like Foster, retailer Paul Gubb has a list as well. He and wife Julie are about to close their family business which has been part of Wellington’s fabric for 76 years. Gubb reckons the city has “lost its sparkle.”

“I’ve seen the gradual deterioration of [the city] over the last 10 years … town’s not the same.”

That’s Gubb being polite.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul Gubb says he's observed the city gradually deteriorate over the past decade.

There are parts of the city, he says, that are filthy, as well as intimidating. Parts such as Courtenay Place. That end of town, where a bus hub sits smack bang in the middle of the capital’s pub hub is, according to Gubb, a “shithole”.

“I’ve been in business in Wellington for over 50 years, and it’s just sad to see the way it’s going.”

Restoring some pride could be a simple as hosing down store frontages and footpaths regularly, Gubb reckons.

The Cuba Precinct, not far from Gubbs’ shoe store, is another area that’s seen better days.

An eternal top tourist “must-do”, it was once the haunt of the film world’s movers and shakers, and – as social trends' analyst Jill Caldwell, and Chris Brown, director or Sputnik PR, put it in their 2006 8 Tribes of NZ – home to “the avant-garde tribe, the cutting edge of society where trends are made.”

Today, not so much.

As with the Poneke Promise, the 2015 "EyesOn Wellington" programme was a joint effort by retailer group Our CBD, police, the city council and the Inner City Association to stamp out anti-social behaviour and improve what retailers saw as the locations’ hidden “seedy side”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A boarded up building in Cuba Street.

Both initiatives have had some success, but there are still some confronting sights; watch as cruise ship passengers stare at the homeless and helpless with nowhere else to go, and you don’t have to look too closely to see the footpath is caked with pigeon poo and patches of dried vomit.

Says Foster: “While this area has always been a home to those who live on the streets there seems to be a general acceptance it is OK. Personally I actively avoid Courtenay/Cuba - who doesn’t?

“Unfortunately it is a self-fulfilling cycle,” she says.

“When vagrants come, they discourage business, retail shops close, the lighting dims and space left behind provide more comfortable spots for campers to settle in.

“We need investment, and we need it fast to bring back the retail tenants, the light, the activity and the people.”

Claire Terry closed her Cuba St store Madame Fancy Pants last month, after 16 years in the city. Covid, staff sickness, and burnout contributed to the decision. But so too did a changing retail environment.

Unknown/Stuff Claire Terry is closing her Cuba St store Madame Fancy Pants after 16 years.

“There’s a quiet that’s come over the city. A lot of the independent stores in Cuba St have gone, it’s grubby, it’s just not humming any more.

“I’ve always been such an advocate for Wellington, a real cheerleader for the city, a part of me feels like I’m letting it down.”

Next door to Terry, clothing retailer Rex Royale is not renewing its lease and is also closing.

Plum café in Cuba Mall has closed for “the forseeable future”. It joins long-established Indian outfit Tulsi, Laundry Bar, Rough Peel Records, and further north on Lambton Quay, Hannah’s shoes which has had a presence in the city since the late 1800s.

A tarnished golden mile

Lambton Quay, along with Courtenay Place, Manners Street and Willis Street make up the city’s golden mile, our “prime employment, shopping, and entertainment destination,” according to .Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM).

There have been plans to revitalise it for years. Danish city design experts Gehl Architects were paid $72,500 by ratepayers in 2004 for their impressive plan to turn Wellington into the Copenhagen of the South. Most recommendations have never seen the light of day.

More recently LGWM spent $300,000 in 2021 for Gehl to identify opportunities to raise the urban quality and liveability of Wellington city.

It found, like the report before it, that “traffic and parking occupied valuable land which could be redesigned to support higher-density housing, greener and more public spaces, and to provide a safer and more attractive environment for people”.

LGWM’s City Streets project to remove private vehicles from the route, is scheduled to begin sometime this year.

Covid, high rents and rising costs and interest rates have hit city businesses, particularly retail and hospitality, hard.

But, Gubb, like other retailers, argues the ongoing push to get people out of cars and a less than adequate public transport system are also contributing to Wellington’s liveability problem.

Consultation is a farce, he says.

“The council hears, but doesn’t listen. All the plans show sunny wide streets, with kids running around chasing each other.

“Wellington is the windiest city in the world. It gets cold and it blows a gale. If there are no parks then people, especially older people, aren’t going to come into the city.

“Yes, we’re trying to lead the world [in cutting carbon] but let’s just do our bit slowly and surely, not like a bull at a gate which is happening now.”

Supplied Let’s Get Wellington Moving has released detailed designs for the plan to pedestrianise Wellington’s Golden Mile.

Angela Foster, on the other hand, is all for fewer vehicles on inner city streets, with strategically placed council-owned car parking buildings, accessed via key arterial roadways, and a primary focus on public transport.

“Many cities have done this successfully with the introduction of tolls and service vehicle permits.

“On a recent visit to Tokyo I found myself wandering down the middle of the road, with few vehicles in sight – very different from the Tokyo of 10 years ago.

“Closer to home Takapuna has introduced car park buildings to take the cars off the street and used old ground level car parks for new [green] parks, shared zones and laneways.

“Who hasn’t walked around Wellington in the weekend and noticed the bumper to bumper traffic in the city, frustrated drivers tooting as they try to manoeuvre to their destination and find a car park? Wellington needs to take the bull by the horns.”

Mayor Tory Whanau says the council is doing just that, “tackling things head on by investing 30 years of what we’d normally invest in a single decade.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff “We have to stop harking back to being the coolest little capital,” says Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.

“We’ve had a rough few years, there’s no doubt about that. But cities around the world are constantly in flux and Wellington is no different.

“[But] to suggest Wellington is dying? That’s a hell to the no from me. It’s a tired argument, and I’m about done with the criticism against our city.

“One thing I do agree on is the state of Courtenay Place – it is a bit naff.”

To that end the council is looking to recruit for a new position of City Manager to work alongside businesses to develop and implement citywide improvements, with the first stage being a reinvigoration of Courtenay Place as Wellington’s entertainment precinct.

“While the council will do what it can, it’s important that private property owners in the area also do their part to invest in their buildings and businesses,” Whanau said.

She said alongside transforming streets and fixing pipes, the council would continue its focus on enabling housing intensification, accelerating zero carbon and waste free transition, and upgrading cultural and community spaces.

“We have to stop harking back to being the coolest little capital. That tagline served us well but peering into the past gets you nowhere.

“It’s not about returning to the 1990s, it’s about what comes next.”

From a January discussion on Wellington Reddit, titled Wellington is dying