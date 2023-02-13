My Wellington: Dyeing, the universe and a bit of pole fitness

Heather Weir is a weaver who hand-dyes knitting yarn, a pole fitness advocate, and a mother of three. She also plays guitar and sings with Wellington band Warm Regards who play Newtown Festival in March.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

My husband and kids and I have lived in Te Awakairangi (Lower Hutt) for about 16 years. It's a great place to raise kids - there are some good schools and spaces to play in and explore out here, plus cycling and walking alongside the river is wonderful. I grew up in Palmerston North close to the Manawatū river and would often run/walk beside the river, so I love being close to water.

My favourite thing about this part of Wellington is...

The river! I would love to see some thoughtful development of the walkways and cycleways beside the river; it's an area that's so beautiful but that's somewhat overlooked. We live on a hill and have a lot of bush surrounding us. We get a lot of kererū and tūī out here. They're all pretty exuberant and boisterous.

To get to work I don’t need to travel...

I work from my studio at home. When I want to go into Wellington I usually drive. I have an electric car and if I need to top up there are now heaps of places I can easily do that. My husband and kids take the train in to work and school. We're really looking forward to the new Melling Link cycleway opening, that's going to be amazing.

NZTA The Ngāūranga to Petone shared pathway is part of a longer path called Te Ara Tupua that will eventually allow people to walk or bike around the whole harbour.

The best place to take the dog for a walk, rain or shine?

My dog Ru goes nuts for the river or Petone beach. There are always lots of new doggo friends to meet. I'm not a big fan of walking in the rain and neither is my dog, we prefer to keep home fires burning on those days.

The most unusual place Warm Regards have played?

It would have to be Carter Observatory! We played there last year as part of NZ Music Month in the Space Place room. The seats were removed, so everyone could lie on the floor, or sit around the edges. The observatory projected spacey images onto the domed ceiling while we played to them, it was an epic night and felt pretty surreal and dreamy.

Most weekend mornings you'll find me ...

Probably in bed, with a cup of tea. Once up, if I'm not heading off to watch one of my son's football games or preparing for a dye workshop, I'll head to Body Electric Pole Dance Studio on Manners St for a class or two! It's an intense workout that's heaps of fun. I absolutely love it. Then I will probably spend the rest of the day recovering from that, doing some knitting and gardening maybe, hanging with my fam and thinking about what to cook for dinner.

The most controversial topic among my neighbours at the moment is...

The winners of the Mini Olympics we held at the end of last year at a neighbour's. Each household put forward a team, and we played hectic rounds of foosball, air hockey, darts and a board game the name of which I can't remember now, but it was raucous. It was all very serious and the trophy was highly contested with lots of controversial decisions made.